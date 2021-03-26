"That doesn't make sense!" - 22-year WWE veteran criticizes Kenny Omega's booking in AEW

Jimmy Korderas has criticized the booking of Kenny Omega from the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

In a recent episode of his 'Reffin Rant' video series, the former WWE referee voiced his displeasure over the stipulation in the Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal match. If Kenny Omega lost, he would have been forced to face Sydal with the title on the line. Korderas made it clear that he thinks champions should only lose when they lose their titles, saying, "If you beat the champ, you become the champ."

"I actually enjoyed the opening match with Kenny Omega and my old buddy, my old pal, Matt Sydal. It was good seeing him on television getting to show what he can do. He was always very talented and I’m glad he got to do it. The only thing I didn’t like was… I don’t like this idea, regardless of whether it’s WWE, AEW, another company, doesn’t matter what company it is. That you have to beat the champion in order to earn a championship match or opportunity. To me, that makes no sense! If you beat the champ, you become the champ. Simple as that. I’ve done it before, I’ve had to do it. What are you gonna do?"

Korderas served as a WWE referee for 22 years before leaving the company in 2009.

Korderas was also critical of another AEW Dynamite match

In today's #ReffinRant to be the champ, you gotta beat the champ, twice? & something else that made me go 🤔. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/xWweqsLPbu — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) March 25, 2021

Along with the Kenny Omega match, Korderas also highlighted issues he found with the six-man tag team match between The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler, and The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid.

Korderas said The Lucha Bros' moves were too similar to those of The Young Bucks. He also didn't approve of the heel/face dynamic that played out in the match, which he referred to as "back-a**wards."

"The other thing that kinda bothered me, in the six-man tag match with the Bucks and Cutler against the Lucha Bros. The Bucks were hitting these huge moves on the Lucha Bros, and they were barely kicking out. And I know that’s the style today, and that’s what people are doing. But they would do similar moves to the Bucks, but the babyfaces had to come in to make the save and the heels kick out? To me, that is back-a**wards."

