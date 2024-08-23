Jimmy Uso to bring a new monster to WWE to tackle Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence? Analyzing the prospect

Since being taken out by Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline, Jimmy Uso has yet to return to Friday Night SmackDown. Fans have been eagerly anticipating his comeback, but it hasn't happened yet. With Roman Reigns seemingly taking another hiatus after being decimated by the Bloodline, there is speculation that if Jimmy returns, he could bring Thamiko Fatu to help tackle the new Bloodline.

One of the key reasons Solo Sikoa's Bloodline has been so dominant is the presence of Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf was a major factor even in the recent destruction of the Original Tribal Chief on SmackDown. If Jimmy Uso brings and introduces Thamiko Fatu to WWE, he could be a problematic contender for Jacob Fatu and bring real competition to SmackDown.

For those who might not know, Thamiko Fatu is the real-life fourth son of WWE legend Rikishi and a member of the Anoa'i family. His real name is Jeremiah, and he is currently active on the independent circuit. His wrestling clips have recently gone viral, leading fans to believe that he’s a force to be reckoned with in the squared circle. Many fans think he could soon become part of the Bloodline Saga in WWE.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Not only this but if Jimmy brings Thamiko Fatu into WWE, it could provide a valuable backup for Reigns, especially in the event of an OG Bloodline reunion.

Why Jimmy Uso must return to SmackDown this week?

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown presents a perfect opportunity for the return of the Samoan Twin, Jimmy Uso, with several compelling reasons to support it. One of the primary factors is that this edition of SmackDown will feature a WWE Tag Team Championship match, where The Bloodline will defend the tag titles against the Street Profits.

This could be the ideal moment for Jimmy to seek vengeance by costing the Bloodline their tag team titles, delivering a significant blow to the faction. The importance of the championship within The Bloodline has been well established.

Losing the title was a key reason Solo Sikoa is now attempting to take over Roman Reigns' position as the Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

If Jimmy Uso were to cause Bloodline to lose its tag titles, it could create real tension among the faction members and further destabilize the group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback