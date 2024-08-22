WWE legend Rikishi's son goes viral overnight; future member of The Bloodline?

WWE's The Bloodline runs deep in professional wrestling, and every year or so, a member or two of The Anoa'i Family enters the business similar to the other members of their illustrious family. Recently, Thamiko Fatu, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's son went viral on X.

The Bloodline has become one of the most talked about factions across professional wrestling as the group's rich history in real life has played a major part in its success in the company. Earlier this year, new members joined Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, and the Civil War between the new and original members has just begun.

Thamiko Fatu, the son of Rikishi and brothers to The Usos and Solo Sikoa, went viral overnight on X when a fan posted a highlight reel of his work. The video has garnered over 2.6 million in less than a day and fans want Fatu to eventually climb the ladder and join the Stamford-based promotion alongside his brothers.

Some fan reactions indicate interest in seeing the star in the Stamford-based promotion and potentially joining The Bloodline:

"Thamiko Fatu another future member of the bloodline...😤," one fan wrote.

"Thamiko is a Powerhouse," another fan wrote.

"Him and Jacob will be a force for a while," one fan stated.

"Thamiko fatu needs to make his way to wwe I would love to see another son of rikishi in the wwe," one fan claimed.

Fatu is less than two years into his career as an independent performer. It'll be interesting to see if Thamiko Fatu joins the list alongside his brother and ends up in the Stamford-based promotion in the coming years.

The Bloodline made a statement against Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Hall of Famer Rikishi's kids are currently thriving in the Stamford-based promotion. Jey Uso is a major player on Monday Night RAW and wants to make a name for himself in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa obtained unimaginable powers on Friday Night SmackDown when he became The Tribal Chief. The Street Champion elevated himself and added new players to the game.

Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa wholeheartedly followed their Tribal Chief and captured the WWE Tag Team Championship for Solo Sikoa. However, they failed to help him win the big one at SummerSlam 2024.

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa's group made a statement by decimating The Original Tribal Chief. The villainous faction closed the show by putting Roman Reigns through the announce table.

