Jimmy Uso to disappear from WWE for a while after what went down on SmackDown this week? Exploring why it’s possible

During this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso contested a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Big Jim took on Solo Sikoa and Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat bout, which ended with Sikoa emerging as the victor.
Jimmy Uso didn't take the pin from The Bloodline leader. However, this loss will keep him out of the traditional Men's MITB ladder match this year. Following the development, Jimmy Uso might disappear from WWE TV for a while as he is not part of a major storyline heading into the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.
As of this writing, Jimmy is directionless on SmackDown after losing a high-stakes contest. This means he will likely miss Money in the Bank 2025. The Triple Threat contest this past Friday provided him a chance to secure a spot in the ladder match. However, Sikoa managed to punch his ticket to the California event.
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.
WWE might briefly write the former champion off television without any explanation. If Jimmy were part of a notable storyline instead, he might have been booked for Money in the Bank, but that is not the case. Fans on the internet are upset with the 39-year-old star's defeat, as they truly wanted to see him thrive as a singles competitor post-WrestleMania 41.
As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.
How can WWE push Jimmy Uso following his recent loss on SmackDown?
Despite not booking him to qualify for the MITB ladder match, World Wrestling Entertainment can still push Jimmy Uso. One of the ways to keep Big Jim in the spotlight is by featuring him in a mid-card title storyline.
The former champion has loyal fans who want him to be part of a mid-card title feud. As of now, the United States Championship is on the shoulders of Jacob Fatu, who is part of The Bloodline. However, things aren't fine between The Samoan Werewolf and Solo Sikoa.
The Triple H-led creative team can use the differences between The Bloodline members to push Jimmy Uso. Firstly, they could crown Jimmy as the number one contender for the United States Championship. Sikoa and JC Mateo could eventually cost Fatu the title in a potential championship match against Big Jim.
A United States Title win could portray Jimmy Uso as a major singles star. In the process, the company could also deepen the cracks within The Bloodline.