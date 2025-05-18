Jimmy Uso to disappear from WWE for a while after what went down on SmackDown this week? Exploring why it’s possible

During this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso contested a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Big Jim took on Solo Sikoa and Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat bout, which ended with Sikoa emerging as the victor.

Ad

Jimmy Uso didn't take the pin from The Bloodline leader. However, this loss will keep him out of the traditional Men's MITB ladder match this year. Following the development, Jimmy Uso might disappear from WWE TV for a while as he is not part of a major storyline heading into the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

As of this writing, Jimmy is directionless on SmackDown after losing a high-stakes contest. This means he will likely miss Money in the Bank 2025. The Triple Threat contest this past Friday provided him a chance to secure a spot in the ladder match. However, Sikoa managed to punch his ticket to the California event.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

WWE might briefly write the former champion off television without any explanation. If Jimmy were part of a notable storyline instead, he might have been booked for Money in the Bank, but that is not the case. Fans on the internet are upset with the 39-year-old star's defeat, as they truly wanted to see him thrive as a singles competitor post-WrestleMania 41.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Ad

How can WWE push Jimmy Uso following his recent loss on SmackDown?

Despite not booking him to qualify for the MITB ladder match, World Wrestling Entertainment can still push Jimmy Uso. One of the ways to keep Big Jim in the spotlight is by featuring him in a mid-card title storyline.

The former champion has loyal fans who want him to be part of a mid-card title feud. As of now, the United States Championship is on the shoulders of Jacob Fatu, who is part of The Bloodline. However, things aren't fine between The Samoan Werewolf and Solo Sikoa.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Triple H-led creative team can use the differences between The Bloodline members to push Jimmy Uso. Firstly, they could crown Jimmy as the number one contender for the United States Championship. Sikoa and JC Mateo could eventually cost Fatu the title in a potential championship match against Big Jim.

A United States Title win could portray Jimmy Uso as a major singles star. In the process, the company could also deepen the cracks within The Bloodline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More