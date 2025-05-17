Jimmy Uso finally returns to WWE after horrifying injury

Jimmy Uso is back in WWE. The star immediately had a huge impact on SmackDown this week.

Ad

Jimmy finally returned to the WWE ring for the first time since he was beaten down by none other than Gunther on The Road to WrestleMania. The star did not have the best time in the match where he was trying to help motivate his brother.

After being beaten down, with his brother restrained against the ropes, Jimmy was busted open and injured by The Ring General, who clearly had a message he wanted to send. While he appeared in person to support Jey after his win, the star didn't wrestle in a televised match.

Ad

Trending

Now, Jimmy returned to WWE SmackDown, where he faced Solo Sikoa and Rey Fenix in a match to determine one of the contenders for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Sikoa dominated a part of the match, but Jimmy Uso also showed exactly what he could do if he was pushed.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Solo Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike and won the match, thanks to interference from JC. He pinned Rey Fenix to get the win on the night. Jimmy Uso was also taken out with a Samoan Spike earlier, thanks to interference from Jacob Fatu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More