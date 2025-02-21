Jimmy Uso to be forced to walk away from WWE, Attitude Era star to announce retirement? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be another vital stop on the road to Elimination Chamber 2025. The WWE Universe is eagerly envisioning further developments, especially now that all the final participants for the Men’s and Women’s Chamber matches have been confirmed.

Additionally, The Bloodline Saga took a significant turn last week, adding more intrigue to the ongoing storyline. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#5. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might attack Naomi and Bianca Belair

During this week's RAW on Netflix, Naomi and Bianca Belair showed up on RAW to cost Raquel Rodriguez the Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The rationale behind this was the footage revealed by Nick Aldis, which suggested that Liv Morgan and Raquel were behind the attack on Jade Cargill.

However, the Judgment Day members have yet to clear the Women's Tag Team Champions of any involvement. Meanwhile, in response to the actions of The EST and The Glow on RAW, it's possible that Morgan and Raquel could launch an attack on the tag champions on tonight's SmackDown.

However, they might later be barred from the blue brand by Nick Aldis due to their disruptions, as they are RAW superstars.

#4. Tama Tonga might turn on Jacob Fatu

Tama Tonga suffered an attack at the hands of Solo Sikoa on last week's SmackDown when Sikoa accidentally hit him with a Samoan Spike at ringside. Later, Jacob Fatu retaliated, leading to the Samoan Werewolf losing his Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Fans believe that Fatu could soon turn on Solo for this incident. However, in an unexpected twist, Tama Tonga could be the one to turn on the Samoan Werewolf.

Though unlikely, Tama might side with the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, believing that Jacob's reaction to Sikoa’s actions was unjustified. As a result, he could turn on Fatu and decide to stand against him.

#3. Trish Stratus could announce her retirement from Elimination Chamber 2025

During last week's SmackDown, Trish Stratus made a surprise appearance on the blue brand and rescued Tiffany Stratton from an attack by Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Later, in a backstage segment, Trish hinted at a potential tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2025.

It is feasible that on this week's SmackDown, the veteran could announce her retirement match for the upcoming PLE. This year, Elimination Chamber is set to take place in Toronto, which is Trish's hometown, and retiring in her hometown would make perfect sense,

#2. The Miz might leave SmackDown

The Miz suffered a loss against LA Knight on last week's show, and the downfall of The A-Lister continues on Friday nights. If Miz is unable to turn things around on the blue brand, it is likely that he might leave SmackDown as part of a storyline in tonight’s show.

Miz could claim that things haven’t been going well for him under Nick Aldis' regime, leading him to decide to quit. However, this entire angle would be purely storyline-driven, designed to generate attention for Miz's character.

#1. Drew McIntyre could injure Jimmy Uso and write him off from television

The tension between Drew McIntyre and Jimmy Uso continues to build on SmackDown, as last week, the Samoan Twin superkicked the Scottish Warrior backstage. On tonight’s episode of Friday Nights, things could take a different turn, with Drew seeking vengeance for last week’s attack by brutally assaulting the OG Bloodline member.

This potential beatdown could result in Jimmy suffering an injury, leading to him being written off television. Ultimately, this development could set the stage for a future showdown between the two down the road.

