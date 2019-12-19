Jimmy Uso found 'not guilty' of DUI charge

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 19 Dec 2019, 18:46 IST SHARE

Jimmy Uso has been cleared of DUI

Jimmy Uso has been cleared in court of his DUI charge, according to WEAR-TV.

Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu, was arrested in July for DUI, and he opted for a jury trial which took place yesterday. The trial saw an Escambia County jury take only one hour to find Fatu not guilty, and the WWE Superstar appeared emotional as the verdict was read.

Greg Whibbs, Uso's attorney, said:

"And that is what the jury system is for. A cop cannot convict you. A cop can arrest you but they cannot convict you and that's why we took it to the next level and plead not guilty and set out for a case trial."

An arrest report had stated that an off-duty officer claimed Fatu's vehicle was drifting on Interstate-10 at speeds of 100 miles per hour. The former Tag Team Champion was pulled over by an Escambia County Sheriff's deputy and charged.

Fatu didn't take a field sobriety test, having asked that his lawyer be present, but the arresting officer, Deputy Jeremy Meeks, said he believed Uso to be impaired.

"Once he eventually started to get out of the vehicle, he appeared to have a hard time with the door handle and opening up the door. He was unable to get out of the vehicle and took a step or two and appeared to stumble, almost into the travel lane."

While Uso was found not guilty of DUI, the speeding ticket will remain on his record.