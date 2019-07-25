WWE News: Jimmy Uso arrested for DUI again

Jimmy Uso has been arrested again!

What's the story?

Earlier this year WWE Superstar and multiple time Tag-Team Champion Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI in Detroit, Michigan. Now TMZ has reported that Jimmy Uso has been arrested again for DUI, this time in Florida.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, we reported that Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI when he got into an altercation with police officers while driving down the wrong side of the road with Naomi in the car.

"The situation escalated when Uso stepped out of the car and was seemingly preparing to fight the authorities. A taser was pulled out by a police officer before Uso was calmed down. Uso was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice and would post bail in Detroit."

WWE released a statement on that arrest merely stating “Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.”

Later police body-cam footage was released showing that Jimmy Uso wasn't as confrontational and aggressive as his arrest report led to believe.

The heart of the matter

Just days after John Cena brought up Uso's mug-shot in a comedy segment on the Raw Reunion show it has been reported that Jimmy Uso has once again been arrested for DUI, this time in Florida.

TMZ say that a lot of the details are unknown, but here's what they do know:

WWE superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested for driving under the influence near Pensacola, Florida early Thursday morning ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Details surrounding the arrest are unclear but here's what we know so far -- the 33-year-old was booked at 3:04 AM and the charge on the police website says DUI -- driving with an unlawful blood alcohol level.

What's next?

We'll bring you more details of Uso's arrest when we have them, and also the statement from WWE if, indeed, there is one!