Jimmy Uso to introduce 33-year-old WWE star as his replacement before stepping away? Exploring the possibility

Jimmy Uso just can't seem to get away from The Bloodline saga as he is currently entangled in a feud with Solo Sikoa's MFT on WWE SmackDown. Big Jim is currently standing along with Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn against the villainous group on the blue brand.This past week on WWE RAW, Naomi revealed that she is expecting her first child with Jimmy Uso and announced her hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. The Glow was the Women's World Champion, and due to her pregnancy, she relinquished her gold. It's also possible that due to this personal-life progress, Jimmy, too, may soon take a hiatus from the company to support his wife.If this happens, then the Samoan twin could introduce Lance Anoa'i as his replacement on the Friday night show. For those who might not know, Lance is already part of the Stamford-based promotion and has signed a contract with WWE. However, he is yet to make his debut, and it was delayed due to the real-life injury he suffered last year.EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKPer Fightful, Lance Anoa'i signed with WWE this past summer but has not made any appearances due to injury. 🚨🚨🚨 ANOTHER BLOODLINE MEMBER ON HIS WAY 😭Hence, if the former NWL Heavyweight Champion has recovered and is medically cleared to compete, Triple H can introduce him in The Bloodline saga. This could be done by having Jimmy Uso declare that Lance would be his replacement, as he is stepping away from the squared circle to join his partner at home.With this, the 33-year-old star can make a solid entry in the sports entertainment juggernaut and could aid Sami Zayn and Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa's MFT.As of writing, there is no confirmation regarding Lance's debut, but it remains to be seen when The Game will execute his arrival after months of anticipation.WWE revealed Jimmy Uso's backstage reaction during Naomi's promo on RAWDuring Naomi's pregnancy announcement on RAW, she delivered many hilarious lines. Soon after the show, WWE uploaded a video on their social media platforms where they revealed Big Jim's reaction backstage to the events in the ring.When The Glow dropped the 'Netflix &amp; Chill' comment, Jimmy seemed very surprised and reacted with a 'Gosh!' in response. Also, when the former Women's World Champion made the statement that 'The Bloodline continues,' the Samoan twin couldn't stop laughing backstage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis reaction has generated a positive reaction from the audience as well, and the WWE Universe made it a wholesome moment with their reactions. Also, several WWE stars commented on the Instagram post and shared their love for the real-life Bloodline couple.We at SportsKeeda send good wishes to Naomi &amp; Jimmy Uso for their new chapter ahead in their life.