  [WATCH] Jimmy Uso's incredible live reaction to Naomi's "Netflix & Chill" comment on RAW

[WATCH] Jimmy Uso's incredible live reaction to Naomi's "Netflix & Chill" comment on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 19, 2025 19:12 GMT
(Pictures Courtesy: WWE
Jimmy Uso (left), Naomi (right) [Pictures courtesy: WWE's Instagram page & website]

On the August 18 episode of RAW, Naomi hilariously declared that "Big Jim", i.e, Jimmy Uso, loves to "Netflix & chill", which was how she got pregnant. The live reaction of Uso was captured, and it was incredibly heartwarming.

The Women's World Champion Naomi had to vacate her title in her promo on RAW, revealing that she was pregnant and had to be out of action for the foreseeable future. Motherhood is something that she had always been open about, and the reveal was also made on the episode of The Billion Dollar Princess' podcast, What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, but they waited until the official announcement on RAW to reveal the clip where the pregnancy announcement was first made.

When the now former Women's World Champion said on RAW that her husband, Jimmy Uso, likes to "Netflix & Chill", his live reaction from the Gorilla Position was captured and posted by WWE on Instagram.

You can watch the full video below:

After Naomi's pregnancy, how many children do the current Bloodline stars have?

Naomi, in the clip above, also hilariously stated that The Bloodline would continue, and jokes aside, it is the truth. But she's far from the first to start expanding upon the next generation, as the other Bloodline stars in WWE have several children.

Jacob Fatu has a whopping seven children, putting him in the top spot. Jimmy Uso actually has two children from his previous relationship, with Naomi being their stepmother. His brother, Jey Uso, also has two children. Roman Reigns has five children and said that he was "done", joking that people were saying he was trying to catch up with Jacob Fatu. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has three children.

This brings the tally to a whopping 19 children among the current Bloodline members on the roster, with a 20th child set to join. It's safe to say that the next generation of the Anoa'i family is virtually guaranteed. At this point, it's hard to imagine any family having a legacy as accomplished, stacked, and generational as the legendary Anoa'i family.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
