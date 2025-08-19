Roman Reigns, The Usos & more - Every real-life Bloodline member in WWE & how many kids they have

The Bloodline is notorious for how far it spans through the world of professional wrestling and, in particular, within WWE. Currently, various members of the Anoa'i-Fatu clan are active wrestlers in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

They make a legitimate case for being perhaps the most influential and star-studded family in professional wrestling, comprising Roman Reigns, The Rock, Rikishi, The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso), Umaga, Yokozuna, The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika), and more.

The Bloodline saga, spearheaded by Roman Reigns, changed the course of professional wrestling forever from 2020 to 2024. Given how expansive it was and all that it spawned off with Solo Sikoa and his allies since, it has often prompted jokes regarding The Bloodline story possibly never ending, especially considering how many active members from the family have several children.

Ad

Trending

Naomi and Jimmy Uso's pregnancy announcement has further boosted discourse on this topic, which has led to an interesting study. In this article, we shall list all superstars from the real-life Bloodline with kids and expand on how many children they have.

Ad

#4. Jacob Fatu

At just 33 years old, former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu has seven children. It is safe to say that Fatu's signing genuinely increases the possibility of several of the next generation of the Fatu men getting into professional wrestling.

In just over a year, Jacob Fatu has risen to the upper echelons of the industry. He is considered a top prospect to lead the company into the future. Fatu is one of the most unique and popular wrestlers in the world today. In fact, the only reason he even came to WWE so late was because of his controversial past, but his hard work and determination have paid off in spades.

Ad

After years of making waves on the independent circuit, Fatu has redeemed himself and is a true inspiration for not just his own kids, but the entirety of the younger generation of the Anoa'i-Fatu clan.

#3. Jimmy Uso

While Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Fatu) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) will be welcoming their first child next year, the tag team legend already has two children from a previous relationship: a girl named Jayla and a boy named Jaiden. Much like most of the children born in the family, their lives and identities are private, but both are likely to be in their teens.

Ad

So far, there has been no indication regarding Jimmy's children possibly entering the world of professional wrestling. The former tag team champion is, of course, set to welcome his third child into the world next year, alongside former Women's World Champion Naomi.

#2. Jey Uso

Much like his twin, Jimmy, Jey Uso (Joshua Fatu) has been married since 2014, too, and also has two children. The former World Heavyweight Champion is married to his high school sweetheart, Takecia Travis, and the couple has two sons: Jaciyah and Jeyce.

Ad

Unlike some of his contemporaries, Jey's children have been more exposed to the public eye, with his younger son, Jeyce, having also been featured in WWE-produced content alongside his father. Jeyce has even expressed interest in a future wrestling career.

#1. WWE megastar Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief has quite an extensive little tribe of his own, being a father to five children. Roman Reigns has kept his children out of the public eye and is known to be a devoted father, with most of his time off WWE TV evidently spent with his family. As he has shared before, The Tribal Chief, as a character, has genuine real-life ties to how important his Bloodline is for Joe Anoa'i in real life.

While Roman Reigns' oldest daughter is 17 years old, he also has two pairs of twin sons, born in 2016 and 2020, respectively. All of Reigns' children have been conceived with Galina Becker, whom he met and began dating in 2005 while he was studying and playing football at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Becker married the WWE star in 2014, the same year that The Usos got married.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More