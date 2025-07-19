Roman Reigns finally addresses rumors of having a sixth child during WWE absence 

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is happily married and a proud father of five children. The Head of the Table has finally addressed the recent rumor about him welcoming another baby.The Original Tribal Chief was gone for three months, and in his absence, rumors circulated that he and his wife had a new addition to the family. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.In a TikTok video, Roman Reigns shut down the rumors, saying:&quot;Five and done. They were trying to say I was like tryna catch up with Jacob [Fatu]. I've done my job, I procreated. No more... Damn kids. Can't go nowhere.&quot;The OG Bloodline leader also opened up about his life:“They ask me, ‘How’s vacation?’ I say, ‘There’s no vacation. There was school till June and then tutoring.’ Don’t feel bad for me. Don’t ever feel bad for me.”WWE Hall of Famer ready to be Roman Reigns' new WisemanRoman Reigns hasn't been the same since Paul Heyman turned on him for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman's spot is not filled yet, and a WWE Hall of Famer is willing to fill the shoes.Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, The Samoan Stinker said he would be open to becoming Roman Reigns' new Wiseman:&quot;I'm down to be able to, you know, be part of the original Bloodline crew, and you know, be that Wiseman, or, you know, whatever the part that you know, The Tribal Chief wants me to be through, you know, standing down, you know, stand on business. Hey, I’m there. Man.”The OTC1 attacked Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker upon his return to Monday Night RAW this week.Is he going to team up with former Bloodline member Jey Uso to face Seth Rollins' stablemates in a Tag Team Match at SummerSlam this year? Fans must tune in to RAW next Monday when Reigns addresses the WWE Universe for the first time since his return.If you use quotes from the first part of the article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.