Jimmy Uso to join top WWE faction on SmackDown and eventually dethrone current champion? Exploring the possibility 

Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo recently faced off against Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso in a Tag Team Match. Although Fatu and Mateo displayed unity for some time, there is an evident lack of trust from The Samoan Werewolf's side.

The match had intense action, with both teams delivering powerful moves and near falls. Fatu's dominance and Mateo's agility were on full display, while Uso and Fénix countered with their own high-flying and hard-hitting offenses. Then, Solo Sikoa found a way to distract Uso, and the bout concluded with Fatu and Mateo securing the victory.

Jimmy Uso, unlike his twin Jey Uso, has never held a singles championship in WWE. Securing a spot in the MITB Ladder Match could have been his opportunity to do so. However, he failed to make it a reality due to the unfair play from Sikoa & company. Big Jim, as a way to become stronger, could decide to join Solo Sikoa and his family on SmackDown.

However, with Jacob Fatu and Sikoa having tensions, he could decide to go after The Samoan Werewolf's United States Championship to fulfill his singles title ambitions.

It must be noted that the above angle is speculative, and no such alliance has been made between Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa so far. Only time will tell if Big Jim decides to join his little brother's faction.

Jimmy Uso could challenge Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Night of Champions

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have not seen eye-to-eye ever since The Street Champion kicked him out of The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Championship and went on a hiatus. He then went about recruiting members to his new-look Bloodline, including Jacob Fatu.

Meanwhile, Big Jim has been on his solo journey on the blue brand but has yet to win singles gold in the company. He could request Nick Aldis for a Steel Cage Match against Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions on June 28, for the United States Championship. This will enable him to have a fair match without any distractions from the members of Sikoa's group.

It remains to be seen if the above angle comes to fruition; for now, it is just speculation.

