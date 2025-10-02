Jimmy Uso to leave his brother and form a new team to win the tag titles? Exploring the possibility 

Jimmy Uso seems unhappy with Jey Uso's recent actions on WWE RAW, which appear to be influenced by Roman Reigns. A few weeks ago, the OTC had advised Jey to mash all his opponents, and it appears The YEET Master is now heading in that direction.Jey Uso currently seems to be on bad terms with LA Knight and has often declined Jimmy's offer to help him during several attacks by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Additionally, Jey faced off against Knight last week on the red brand, where he emerged victorious, thanks to The Vision.This week, Roman Reigns made his long-anticipated return to help The Usos secure victory against The Vision in the main event. However, he hugged and fired up Jey post-match, ignoring Jimmy Uso in the corner. Given this scenario, it appears that Big Jim might be on the verge of leaving his brother.In a shocking twist, Jimmy Uso might end his ties with The YEET Master and form a new team with LA Knight on the red brand, possibly challenging The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh) for the World Tag Team Championship, likely at Crown Jewel.If this happens, Jimmy and Knight could pull off a massive win and capture the title, similar to when Jey Uso allied with Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Fastlane 2023.However, this angle is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see in which direction the creative team takes The Usos, especially after the return of Roman Reigns.WWE to once again book Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso?If the above scenario plays out, WWE could once again book The Usos to face each other, similar to their showdown at WrestleMania XL, where Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso in their first-ever one-on-one match.Given that their bout was exciting for fans, the Triple H-led creative team might once again book the twins to share the ring. Moreover, their feud has somewhat helped bring Jey into the spotlight, and a potential split could do the same for Jimmy, who is currently playing the good guy.That said, while this angle might sound convincing, it is hypothetical, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed.