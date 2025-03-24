  • home icon
  • Jimmy Uso to miss WrestleMania 41 after WWE Superstar puts him out of commission on RAW? Possibility explored

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 24, 2025 23:21 GMT
Jimmy Uso still doesn
Jimmy Uso still doesn't have a match at WrestleMania 41 [Image Credits: WWE.com]

This week's WWE RAW featured the return of Jimmy Uso to the red brand as the mystery tag team partner of his twin brother Jey Uso against A-Town Down Under. Ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All, both men shocked the WWE Universe with their reunion.

While Jimmy Uso is still not a part of the match card for WrestleMania 41, WWE might not keep him aside for the grand event in Vegas. However, the SmackDown star has a match with Gunther next week on the red brand, who could end up putting Jimmy out of commission ahead of The Show of Shows.

Jimmy Uso has not been on the greatest runs of his career over the past few weeks and has been struggling to find a good storyline on the blue brand. However, with WrestleMania on the horizon, the star was sent over to RAW and added some interest in the Jey Uso-Gunther saga.

also-read-trending Trending
With a match between Jimmy and Gunther set for next week, The Ring General could do something similar to what Jey Uso did to Austin Theory last week. WWE might get Jimmy squashed against the World Heavyweight Champion to write him off TV ahead of WrestleMania.

Jimmy Uso tried to get involved in the WWE United States Championship storyline recently

Former one-half of the tag team champions, Jimmy Uso was involved in the United States Title picture recently, with a short confrontation with LA Knight as well. However, with the ongoing rivalry between Jacob Fatu and the Monster of All Monsters, the US Title storyline has been added to that feud, moving Jimmy to the periphery again.

youtube-cover

While the star teamed up with his brother this week, it would be interesting to see what the company has in store for the Big Jim next week when he faces Gunther in singles action.

Edited by Harish Raj S
