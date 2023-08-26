Jimmy Uso plans for WWE SmackDown scrapped? Exploring potential reason

Last week, Paul Heyman announced that Jimmy Uso would return on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Fans had been eagerly anticipating Jimmy's return, especially since this marks his first appearance since Jey Uso's attack on him and Roman Reigns, followed by Jey's departure from the company. However, as we approach tonight's episode of the blue brand, it appears that WWE has decided to alter their plans for Jimmy.

The potential reason behind this change could be attributed to the tragic news of Bray Wyatt's passing. The sudden death of The Eater of Worlds has left the world in profound shock. In response, the company seems to have shifted its focus exclusively to Bray Wyatt's tribute for tonight's show. In fact, reports have emerged stating that every previously established plan for SmackDown has been abandoned.

Furthermore, Jimmy Uso has been removed from WWE's official website. His return is no longer being prominently featured, which could indicate that he might still be part of the show as a tribute to Wyatt. However, it seems that the company won't be pursuing the Bloodline Saga for at least tonight's episode.

This adjustment has been well-received by fans, who expressed a desire for the company to primarily focus on Wyatt's tribute instead of other storylines or plans. This sentiment underscores just how deeply Bray Wyatt was loved by fans worldwide.

His impact extended not only to fans but also to fellow superstars like The Rock and John Cena, who are still disbelieve in the fact that Wyatt is no longer with us.

Jimmy Uso likely plans after the original plans scrapped

Despite Jimmy Uso no longer being advertised for his previously announced return, it appears highly likely that he could still be included in the show, possibly as part of a tribute to Bray Wyatt. According to Xero News, Jimmy is expected to be present in the building alongside Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

However, there is no information available regarding the possible appearance of The Tribal Chief, despite the tragic news of Wyatt's passing. Cody Rhodes and Braun Strowman are two names likely to be part of the show to pay tribute to Wyatt.

Many fans are also speculating about the potential return of Bo Dallas, Alexa Bliss, and Erick Rowan, considering the deep connections these three individuals shared with The Eater of Worlds.

Tonight's show will undoubtedly carry immense significance, as the Stamford-based promotion pays tribute to a creative soul like Bray Wyatt.

