Jimmy Uso to be punished for breaking major WWE rule on RAW? Exploring potential scenario

Jimmy Uso invaded last night's episode of WWE RAW and cost his own brother his Tag Team Championships. Jey appeared on SmackDown last week because he was contractually able to since he was holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships with Cody Rhodes at the time.

His brother Jimmy doesn't have permission to appear on RAW; he isn't the holder of any joint Championships and had no reason to be there. Since Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are making it clear that the two brands are completely separate now and are even making trades between them, Jimmy Uso could be in trouble when he returns to SmackDown this week.

Despite The Judgment Day's ongoing pact with The Bloodline, he needs permission to switch brands, and, likely, he didn't ask Adam Pearce if he could appear.

Will Jimmy Uso be forced to face his own brother at WWE Crown Jewel?

Jimmy Uso and his brother have had issues over the past few weeks, and they could now be forced to settle them. Jimmy cost him the World Championship against Roman Reigns, and now he's cost him his Tag Team Championships.

Nick Aldis could step in, and since Jey Uso isn't allowed to appear on SmackDown now that he's no longer the Champion, he could announce that the two brothers will face off for the first time at Crown Jewel.

The matches for the show have already started to be announced, and this could be seen as a main event match if the two brothers can finally settle their differences and move on with their respective brands.

Do you think Jimmy Uso will be punished for his actions by the new WWE SmackDown General Manager this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.