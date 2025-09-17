Jimmy Uso to quit WWE after what Jey Uso does during their match at Wrestlepalooza? Possibility explored

After months of staleness, the past few weeks have seen Jey Uso become one of the most captivating characters on RAW, and he is morphing into what seems to be an amalgamation of his own "Right Hand Man" character and Roman Reigns' "Tribal Chief" character in the heyday of The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns being taken out by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris exacerbated the mental turmoil Jey Uso had been going through in the weeks leading up to the PLE, and Jimmy Uso's arrival on RAW to help out his twin brother, while having helped even the odds against The BronSons, seems to have had an adverse effect on Jey's psyche, further accentuating, rather than ameliorating, Jey's deteriorating mental state.

Years after Jimmy cost Jey the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, we are perhaps now witnessing what Jimmy warned Jey of in a twisted way: Jimmy was afraid of what would happen to Jey if he won the World Title and got to the top of the mountain. At the time, it seemed that Jimmy was simply jealous, and for the longest time, a lack of explanation or proper payoff meant it was one of the few parts of The Bloodline Saga that didn't make much sense.

When The Bloodline reunited and got on the same page last year, it was a great sight to behold, somehow feeling nostalgic despite the story itself still ongoing, but it made what happened at SummerSlam 2023 even more senseless and illogical.

However, in another case of brilliant long-term storytelling, WWE has now picked up on that seemingly loose end of The Bloodline Saga, twisting it to manifest Jey Uso's inner complexity, personal ambitions, and personal relationships with Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns into the next chapter of one of the greatest stories ever told through the medium of professional wrestling.

At Wrestlepalooza, The Usos will reunite to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in tag team action. But, how united are they? All seems good on Jimmy's side. It is Jey, however, who has now been exhibiting heelish traits with his tendency to act like the man in charge since Roman Reigns' injury and Jimmy Uso's switch over to Monday Night RAW.

One can expect a classic Bloodline-style tag team match at Wrestlepalooza: full of drama, emotion, and layered storytelling. It could go one of various ways, but what if it ends in a way that encapsulates a major theme that has been vital to The Bloodline Saga; what if it ends in abandonment?

What if Jey's ego has gone so far into the clouds that he can't team with his brother anymore? Leading up to and at SummerSlam, Jey and Roman Reigns worked as a cohesive unit, defeating The Usos at the show. Then again, Jey did not view Roman as his inferior, and Reigns seemed to have matured and grown as a person, too, treating Jey like an equal. But that is the point! Jey now considers Roman Reigns an equal. That, on multiple planes, is concerning.

What if that means he can no longer do so with a man he has won Tag Team Championships with eight times, the last time being for over 600 days? What if arrogance, pride, and hubris have gotten to Jey Uso like Jimmy was afraid they would? After having recently teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, what if Jey considers Jimmy a downgrade? An unequal? An inferior?

A man he handily beat at Wrestlemania 40. A man he had to avenge against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. A man who has done nothing of note since going solo, while Jey has set the world on fire.

Because Jey is now a man who has won over all the fans and all the gold since leaving Jimmy behind, while the latter suffers pinfall losses to underneath talent on SmackDown. At SummerSlam, Jimmy left Jey, broke his heart, and sided with The Tribal Chief after pushing Jey to leave him in the first place. Jey has since gone on to reach heights no one could have dreamed of.

In Jey Uso's mind, he has already left Jimmy far behind. What if, at Wrestlepalooza, Jey leaves Jimmy behind to fend with the BronSons by himself after the latter refuses to run the play the former calls? The irony couldn't be more dramatic: Jey would still have unresolved trauma from Jimmy having cost him at SummerSlam, while having become what Jimmy always feared he would.

Given all his success, perhaps Jey still believes that Jimmy was trying to hold him back. And he's trying to do so once again. But Jey Uso overcame it then, and he is convinced that he will overcome it now. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso will have been right all along: at SummerSlam, he tried to save Jey from the monster he could have become, the traces of which have been evident these past few weeks. And Jimmy's attempts to save Jey Uso from himself will have landed him at the mercy of the BronSons.

Jimmy Uso's departure could either be quiet or vocal. He could either be destroyed by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to the point he is simply gone from WWE, or he could announce, whether on RAW (live or via tape) or simply via social media, that he is done, and can neither come to terms with Jey abandoning him, nor come to terms with having to see what Jey Uso has become. His departure could set the stage for the next chapter of The Bloodline Saga.

Roman Reigns' return could either save Jey Uso or spell disaster for him, and it may fracture The Bloodline once again, this time for good

Even Roman Reigns never completely abandoned his Bloodline as long as they acknowledged him. Reigns, alongside Jimmy, could thus return to WWE soon to fix the mess that Jey has created. How the OTC reacts to the situation would have to be contingent upon how Jey acts in the meantime.

If Jey turns heel and begins to proclaim himself as the new Tribal Chief, the OTC could return to put him in his place and illustrate why the former World heavyweight Champion was never fit to sit at the Head of the table anyway.

However, if Jey Uso continues to exhibit a complex psychological state as he struggles to deal with his personal and professional failure of late, then Reigns could return to, in fact, help Jey, guiding his former Right Hand Man to embrace the mantle of Tribal Chief and to carry its rights and responsibilities with the grace Reigns never fully mastered.

Because of his responsibility as Tribal Chief, his love for Jey Uso, and his deepest wish to prevent Jey from becoming the kind of man he himself once was, Roman Reigns may showcase a different kind of leadership than he ever did. In doing so, the Original Tribal Chief would fulfill his own destiny as well: proving himself the Ultimate Tribal Chief by preparing his successor, Jey Uso, to be better than he ever was.

