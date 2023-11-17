Jimmy Uso to be sent packing by major star on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown is set to air later tonight, and a major rematch has been confirmed for the show. The hottest babyface, LA Knight, is set to go one-on-one against The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso.

This will be the third time the two men have battled one-on-one on television since the beginning of October. In the prior two bouts, LA Knight was ultimately declared the winner. That may very well happen again, but some people wonder if the bout will be the end of Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown.

In a Twitter post, Knight replied to a graphic highlighting the match with the word "Bye." Some fans are convinced that this means he will be writing Jimmy Uso off of television in some manner. While anything is possible, that is very unlikely to be the case.

Check out LA Knight's tweet below:

Instead, the match will likely play into the larger story of LA Knight rising through the ranks in WWE. Knight made it clear that he is not done with The Bloodline, and he wants to dethrone Roman Reigns.

While Knight is likely to defeat Uso, there is a chance that Solo Sikoa or even Roman Reigns himself will show up to take out the Megastar afterward just to keep the story moving along.

Other members of The Bloodline will appear on WWE SmackDown

While Jimmy Uso will return to action tonight for the first time following Crown Jewel 2023 on SmackDown, other Bloodline members will be making their television returns as well. More specifically, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa will re-appear.

The return of Solo Sikoa is particularly interesting, as the WWE Universe last saw him in one of the most physical and shocking finishes in the company's history. The Enforcer of The Bloodline battled John Cena at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and nobody expected the bout to end how it did.

Solo dominated the bulk of the match but especially did so towards the end. He hit Cena with the devastating Samoan Spike and proceeded to perform the same move over and over until The Cenation Leader could not get up. Sikoa defeated Cena cleanly in the middle, to the shock of the audience.

John Cena is potentially retiring after the brutal beatdown, and Solo Sikoa has re-established himself as a dominant force. What will Solo and Paul Heyman do or say upon their return to the blue brand? Could a new feud arise? Could LA Knight be their new target? Fans will need to tune in to find out.

