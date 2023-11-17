LA Knight sends a cryptic message ahead of his match against Bloodline member, teases farewell?

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight will be in action. Ahead of his match against Jimmy Uso, Knight sent a cryptic message.

At Crown Jewel, Knight failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, as he lost to Roman Reigns in a controversial finish. Interference from Jimmy Uso saw Reigns once again retain his world championship.

Taking to Twitter/X, Knight sent out a one-word message, possibly teasing a farewell.

"Bye" wrote Knight without providing any context

The match between Knight and Jimmy was set up on last week's SmackDown. Knight got back to winning ways with a victory over Grayson Waller.

The Megastar also announced that he wasn't done with The Bloodline, which eventually led to the confirmation of his match against Jimmy.

Vince Russo provided his take on LA Knight possibly winning the United States Championship

LA Knight has announced that he isn't done with The Bloodline and is expected to continue his feud with the faction.

However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels that Knight could feud with Logan Paul and possibly win the United States Championship in the future. At Crown Jewel, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the US Title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo explained why Knight winning the US Championship wouldn't be a good decision. He said:

"Yeah, bro, but let me ask you this. It may be a filler to you and I, we may totally understand that, but I'm talking about, to the average fan, wouldn't it feel like a consolation prize, bro? Like, you couldn't win the big one, you couldn't beat the big dog, so you've got the consolation prize. Would it be good for LA Knight?"

It now remains to be seen what WWE has in store for The Megastar after his match with Jimmy Uso on this week's SmackDown.

