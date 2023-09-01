Jimmy Uso to start his own WWE stable with returning tag team? Exploring the possibility!

Jimmy Uso has become one of the most despised superstars in all of WWE. This, of course, was his own doing. Just as the Samoan star was as popular as ever, he broke everybody's heart when he cost Jey Uso the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Since then, Jimmy has mostly been missing in action. He addressed his actions once while talking to Jey, but his reasoning felt insincere. Fans didn't buy it, and neither did Jey judging by the Superkick he struck his twin with.

Jimmy is supposed to appear on Friday Night SmackDown for the first time since Jey kicked him and quit the company. Naturally, fans are intrigued as to what he'll do from here. Some think he'll go solo. Other fans think he'll re-join The Bloodline. The most interesting option, however, could be if Jimmy forms his own stable with the Authors of Pain.

Expand Tweet

AOP, a tag team comprised of Akam and Rezar, have been rumored to be returning to WWE. If the pair of super heavyweights are on their way back to the fold, they could be immediately put in a major spot if linked up with Jimmy.

Akam and Rezar would help protect Jimmy from Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Beyond that, it would give back up to the talented Uso if his twin brother ever decides to return seeking revenge. Above all else, it could allow for Jimmy to become the head of his own table.

Carlito has also allegely re-signed with WWE

The Authors of Pain may not be the only stars to have quietly re-signed with WWE who have yet to show up on television. If reports are to be believed, Carlito is also back with the promotion and has been for a little while.

Carlito was last seen back at the Backlash event in Puerto Rico where he received an incredible applause from the audience. It was rumored shortly thereafter that he'd be returning, potentially at the SmackDown show at Madison Square Garden, but the return never took place.

Expand Tweet

If Carlito and The Authors of Pain truly are back, all three men could freshen up the scene dramatically. While there are rumors that AOP could be NXT bound, the pair could also end up challengers for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Unified WWE Tag Team Titles.

Carlito has plenty of interesting potential routes too. He could return to SmackDown and re-align with the Latino World Order. There's also a chance that the cool Superstar could be a top challenger for Gunther on Monday Night RAW. For now, fans will need to wait and see whether the three are truly back with their home promotion.

What would you like to see Carlito and AOP do in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.