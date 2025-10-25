  • home icon
  Jimmy Uso to step away from WWE TV for a while after what went down on SmackDown? Exploring potential aftermath

Jimmy Uso to step away from WWE TV for a while after what went down on SmackDown? Exploring potential aftermath

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 25, 2025 08:07 GMT
Jimmy Uso is a former WWE Tag Team Champion! (Credit: WWE.com)
Jimmy Uso is a former WWE Tag Team Champion! (Credit: WWE.com)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso returning to the blue brand to find out who attacked his cousin, Jacob Fatu. Big Jim instantly jumped to a conclusion and assumed Drew McIntyre was the one, and jumped at him backstage, which forced the promotion to book a singles match between the two.

Jimmy and Drew clashed in the main event. After the grueling battle, The Scotsman capitalized and connected his signature Claymore Kick to win the bout. However, it wasn't enough for The Scottish Warrior, as he continued the assault on Big Jim and stuck a chair in his neck and attacked him while Cody Rhodes rushed in to save Uso. But Drew surely damaged the former tag team champion, as he was seen grabbing his neck in pain.

In a shocking twist, after what went down in the main event, the creative team could write Big Jim off television and pull him off the program for a while. This would make the saga between Rhodes and McIntyre even more personal and could also play a vital role in Jimmy's bloodline storyline on RAW in some capacity.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Major WWE Title match to be held next month

Drew McIntyre has been gunning for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship since he captured it for the second time, defeating John Cena clean at SummerSlam 2025.

The Scottish Warrior and The American Nightmare competed in a title bout at Clash in Paris, which Rhodes won. However, McIntyre is back in the title picture, as he is set to face Cody in a championship rematch at the upcoming edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, emanating live from Salt Lake City on November 1st.

It remains to be seen what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Jimmy and Cody in the coming weeks.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
