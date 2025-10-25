Jimmy Uso to step away from WWE TV for a while after what went down on SmackDown? Exploring potential aftermath

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso returning to the blue brand to find out who attacked his cousin, Jacob Fatu. Big Jim instantly jumped to a conclusion and assumed Drew McIntyre was the one, and jumped at him backstage, which forced the promotion to book a singles match between the two.Jimmy and Drew clashed in the main event. After the grueling battle, The Scotsman capitalized and connected his signature Claymore Kick to win the bout. However, it wasn't enough for The Scottish Warrior, as he continued the assault on Big Jim and stuck a chair in his neck and attacked him while Cody Rhodes rushed in to save Uso. But Drew surely damaged the former tag team champion, as he was seen grabbing his neck in pain.In a shocking twist, after what went down in the main event, the creative team could write Big Jim off television and pull him off the program for a while. This would make the saga between Rhodes and McIntyre even more personal and could also play a vital role in Jimmy's bloodline storyline on RAW in some capacity.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed as of now.Major WWE Title match to be held next monthDrew McIntyre has been gunning for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship since he captured it for the second time, defeating John Cena clean at SummerSlam 2025.The Scottish Warrior and The American Nightmare competed in a title bout at Clash in Paris, which Rhodes won. However, McIntyre is back in the title picture, as he is set to face Cody in a championship rematch at the upcoming edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, emanating live from Salt Lake City on November 1st.It remains to be seen what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Jimmy and Cody in the coming weeks.