Jimmy Uso to turn heel & leave WWE SmackDown for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso created history this year when he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and became World Heavyweight Champion, beating Gunther at WrestleMania 41. While Jey has become a big singles star, his twin brother and former tag partner, Jimmy Uso, remains directionless on the blue brand.

Ad

Jimmy Uso again fell short, as he lost a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifier match on the latest episode of SmackDown. Solo Sikoa secured the big win, punching his ticket to the traditional Money in the Bank ladder match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the brutal loss, Jimmy Uso may undergo a change in mindset, and instead of chasing greatness, he could steal it. Big Jim could quit SmackDown and join Monday Night RAW, shockingly turning heel on his brother Jey Uso again. Big Jim could betray his brother out of jealousy, setting the stage for a perfect World title arc between the brothers. Seeing his brother climb to the top of the mountain in WWE while he remains directionless could be the major reason that makes Jimmy turn on his brother again.

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Many felt their rivalry could have had a much better payoff, but the Stamford-based promotion rushed to add their bout to WrestleMania XL's lineup.

Triple H could advance this storyline till WWE SummerSlam 2025 or later, as it contains multiple personal and emotional layers to be booked as a long-term program.

The angle suggested above is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE Hall of Famer revealed how Jey Uso’s “Yeet” catchphrase has created a problem in his household

While talking to veteran professional wrestling journalist Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, WWE Hall of Famer and The Usos’ father, Rikishi, was asked about the meaning of Jey Uso’s signature catchphrase “Yeet”.

Ad

The legend revealed that he doesn’t know the meaning of “Yeet”, but was tired of hearing it from his grandkids all the time:

“You got me. My grandkids they run all around the house, 'Yeet, Yeet' I said 'You say another Yeet in this house, I'mma tell you, I am gonna send you back to your parents.' I got 13 grandkids yo, they are ruining their minds saying 'Yeet Yeet Yeet.' [On being asked if he Yeets] Every now... I Yeet when I eat," said Rikishi. [3:22 onwards]

Ad

Only time will tell if WWE books the brother vs. brother feud for the World title anytime soon, or if it will remain another dream scenario.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More