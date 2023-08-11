Jimmy Uso turning on Jey Uso and 4 sibling betrayals that rocked WWE

WWE has a long history of sibling storylines, real and kayfabe, dating back more than 25 years. Whether putting a twist on real-life relationships between brothers and sisters or convincingly fabricating familial bonds between totally unrelated talents, the company has told this story as old as the biblical Cain and Abel multiple times.

Siblings often, by the default setting of growing up together, are presented as the closest of allies. This extremely close bond and the huge amount of pre-baked history they come with make it highly entertaining when they break up. This is especially true when they are twins who have shared their lives since birth, as seen by Jimmy Uso's SummerSlam betrayal of Jey Uso.

Jimmy's actions left everyone watching gobsmacked, bamboozled, and not feeling Ucey. This prompted us to zoom down memory lane and recall similarly surprising sibling-on-sibling turns that shocked the WWE Universe. Here are four of the very best

#4: Nikki Bella shocks the world at WWE SummerSlam 2014

Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella had one of the hottest feuds heading into SummerSlam 2014. Coming off an all-time great WrestleMania XXX Cinderella story where Daniel Bryan overcame The Authority to win the World Heavyweight Championship, his wife was persecuted by the faction's female lynchpin. After months of bullying, arrests, firings, and rehiring, they finally clashed in the ring.

Despite McMahon not competing in a decade, the duo put on a decent match, taking fans on a rollercoaster of emotions. As in any well-told story, the ending of the match was the highlight, seeing Nikki Bella target the Billion Dollar Princess only to push her aside and smash her sister with a forearm. This cost Brie the match, leading to a very emotionally charged Bella feud.

Given how heated this twin storyline was, we can only imagine what The Usos have in store for us!

#3: Owen Hart turns on Bret Hart at WWE Royal Rumble 1994 after months of tension

Owen Hart and Bret Hart are two of the most iconic performers in WWE history. Like most sibling duos, the brothers started out on the same page, teaming up and coming to each other's aid before misunderstandings set in. Friction between the brothers began at WrestleMania IX when Owen's involvement cost Bret his match against Yokozuna despite the former's best intentions.

Similar mishaps between the duo would continue to raise simmering tensions until Royal Rumble 1994. After losing a tag team match against the Quebecers due to Bret's leg being injured, Owen snapped and kicked the former's leg, putting his Rumble participation in jeopardy.

It may not have been as shocking a turn as Jimmy Uso's, but this was a masterfully built split leading to a year-long feud among the best.

#2: Matt Hardy does the unthinkable at WWE Royal Rumble 2009

WWE Royal Rumble 2009 saw Jeff Hardy face off against brother Matt Hardy's long-time nemesis, Edge. After a hard-fought battle where The Charismatic Enigma overcame Vickie and Chavo Guerrero's interference to have The Rated-R Superstar dead to rights, the elder Hardy shocked the WWE Universe.

The Woken One set his bitter rival up for a Con-Chair-To, only to whack his little brother in the head with the steel chair, turning heel. This led to a bitter months-long feud, including a WrestleMania 25 Extreme Rules match, a SmackDown stretcher match, and a Backlash "I Quit" match.

Matt also revealed months of diabolical sabotage aimed at costing Jeff the world title, making for one of the most personal feuds the company had ever seen. Jimmy and Jey will have their work cut out if they hope to exceed the animosity of this feud

#1: Kane and The Undertaker executed several betrayals on each other over their 20+ year WWE storyline

The Brothers of Destruction fought many battles spanning multiple eras

Of all the sibling storylines WWE has ever told, few would argue against Kane vs. The Undertaker being the greatest. The Phenom and The Big Red Machine were brothers only in the storyline, but the intensity and longevity of their feud captivated generations like no other.

From the younger brother's iconic debut at Badd Blood 1997 to his betrayals leading to Brother vs. Brother matches at WrestleMania XIV and XX all the way to SummerSlam 2010, Kane turned this feud on its head quite a few times. The Deadman wasn't always the victim, though, having "started" the entire storyline by burning their family's funeral home and turning on his brother at In Your House 1998.

It's hard to pick one betrayal out of a 20-year storyline, but if we had to, we would go with Kane's Royal Rumble 1998 betrayal of 'Taker. The sight of The Phenom being locked in a casket and said casket being lit on fire remains one of the most surreal moments in WWE history to this day.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee