Jimmy Uso to walk away from WWE for a while after what happened on SmackDown this week? Potential direction explored

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso stunned the world by conquering Drew McIntyre in a singles match. However, the OG Bloodline member had to survive the wrath of the Scottish Warrior during a vicious post-match assault. This attack has sparked assumptions that Jimmy may be written off television after this thrashing.

It is conceivable that WWE will use this storyline angle to proclaim Jimmy’s kayfabe injury, steering in a brief hiatus from the company. Furthermore, the Samoan Twin could return after the Elimination Chamber PLE, setting up a feud for WrestleMania 41. Another factor supporting this possibility is Jimmy Uso’s absence from the Elimination Chamber event.

WWE hasn't booked him in any match or segment for the Premium Live Event, leaving him with no clear direction. This could be why Triple H may have opted to write him off television through the Drew McIntyre assault angle. Following this incident, Jimmy Uso could take a brief break from WWE and return after the Chamber event. Upon his return, the 39-year-old star could kickstart a vendetta for the United States title.

Currently, Shinsuke Nakamura holds the title and is set to defend it against LA Knight. If Jimmy returns, he could target the winner of this match, setting up a mid-card title feud for 'Mania.

Ultimately, it will be intriguing to see how things extend in the forthcoming weeks and how Jimmy Uso will be booked on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

WWE has already teased Jimmy Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura's feud

A few weeks ago, the Stamford-based promotion dropped some prominent hints about a conceivable feud between Jimmy Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura. This took place during a backstage segment on SmackDown, where the King of Strong Style was mysteriously spotted in the background. Here, the US Champion was apparently observing the OG Bloodline member.

This subtle moment sparked the belief that WWE might be constructing a feud between the two, with WrestleMania 41 being the perfect stage for their clash. A rivalry between Jimmy Uso and Nakamura would also serve as a terrific way to book the Samoan Twin on the Show of Shows. This is particularly true after Jey Uso is already set for a World Title match.

However, everything now hinges on Shinsuke Nakamura’s forthcoming United States Championship defense against LA Knight. If Nakamura retains the title, Jimmy Uso could step up as his next challenger, potentially putting the stage for a US Title match at WrestleMania 41.

