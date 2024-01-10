Jinder Mahal to beat Seth Rollins on RAW next week? Analyzing a potential interference

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has once again risen to prominence on Monday Night RAW. While Mahal began 2024 with a segment against The Rock, a week later, he followed it up with a brilliant promo battle against Seth Rollins. His segment with Rollins also earned him a title shot on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Since the match between Mahal and Rollins was announced, several people have speculated about the potential result. While both men hold the capability to beat each other, there is a chance Rollins might lose his title against Mahal due to potential interference from a popular tag team.

The popular tag team in question is Indus Sher. In 2023, Jinder Mahal was associated with the Indus Sher, and hence, it won't be surprising to see them interfere in Mahal's match against Rollins. The duo could help The Modern Day Maharaja win his second world title in WWE.

While the angle is speculative, the possibility of it happening is high. On RAW, Mahal is playing the role of a heel, and therefore, he could use any means to register a win.

Jinder Mahal claims he will become a two-time World Champion against Seth Rollins

From 2017 to 2019, Jinder Mahal was one of the hottest heels in WWE. Not only did The Modern Day Maharaja win the WWE Championship during this time, but he also feuded with some of the biggest names on the roster. But, post-2019, Mahal hasn't experienced much success.

However, the 37-year-old seems confident of changing his fate and becoming a two-time world champion. On RAW Talk, Mahal expressed his desire to gain respect from the WWE Universe and Seth Rollins.

"It’s my objective to regain respect. It’s my objective to no longer be overlooked, overlooked by the WWE Universe, overlooked by the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.”

The Modern Day Maharaja further added:

"I’m a former WWE Champion, the greatest WWE Champion of all time. Now, Seth Rollins dreams of headlining WrestleMania, but the reality is I will regain championship gold. And this year’s WrestleMania will be mine. And with the World Heavyweight Championship, I will be the one with the platform, and I will continue to expose, I will continue to enlighten, I will continue to speak the truth." [H/T Cageside Seats]

It will be interesting to see if Jinder Mahal's words become a reality during the upcoming episode of RAW. While it might seem unlikely, given how things are, one simply never knows what Triple H is thinking.

