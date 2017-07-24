Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton - Punjabi Prison Match for the WWE Championship, WWE Battleground 2017 Results and Analysis

A huge return changes the outcome of the Punjabi Prison Match

Jinder Mahal retains the WWE Championship with a little help from his friends

The historic Punjabi Prison Match was seen on WWE after an entire decade as Randy Orton took on Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. The two competitors got into it just as the match began, with Jinder calling for the doors to be open immediately after the start of the match. Orton tried to climb out after taking down Jinder but failed to make it out before the referee closed the door.

Mahal hit Orton with an arm-breaker and focuses on the damaged arm. Jinder used the prison beams to trap Orton's arm and twist it painfully. Jinder stayed focused on the arm with a hold as he asked for a door to be opened again. The second door was open as Orton stopped Jinder from leaving before he hit him with a few very well timed shots.

The two men climbed the cage walls but both of them fell into the ring. Orton was in control now as he tried for a DDT on Mahal who countered it by throwing him onto the cage walls. Orton replied with two vertical suplexes to Mahal onto the cage wall. Orton called for the door this time but was stopped by Jinder before he could walk out. With ten seconds left on the third door, Jinder dragged Orton into the centre of the ring, leaving only one more door left to be opened.

Orton hit Mahal with a power slam before catching him in a DDT. Randy went for the RKO but Mahal countered it with a knee. Mahal went for the Khallas but Randy caught him first with an RKO.

With twenty seconds left on the last door, the Singh brothers appeared from under the ring and dragged Jinder outside the first cage. Randy saw no other alternative and quickly climbed up the inside of the first cage and stopped Jinder from climbing out of the outer cage. The Singh brothers attacked Randy as they both hit the floor and Mahal climbed up again. Randy tried his best to beat the Singhs and dragged Jinder down from the cage wall.

Mahal brought a kendo stick into the equation and took out Orton. Orton got a kendo stick of his own and beat the living daylights out of the champion. Randy tried to climb up to the outside but Sameer Singh climbed up the outside and caught Randy before he could climb out. Singh took a good few punches from Randy while both of them were hanging from either side of the prison wall before Sameer fell onto the announce table and broke it to bits.

Jinder was back in action as he dragged Orton off the wall but Randy managed to hit Mahal with a DDT to the floor. Randy brought out a steel chair from under the ring and brutalised Sunil Singh with it before moving on to Mahal.

As Randy tried to climb up the structure, Sunil Singh tried to stop him but was thrown to the floor. Just as Randy was about to climb up, we heard Jinder's entrance music for the second time of the night and the Great Khali emerged out of the stage and headed to the Punjabi Prison. Khali shock the prison walls till Orton fell a few rungs, climbed up the outside and caught Randy by the throat through the cage wall. Jinder climbed up the inside now and took Randy down to the floor before climbing out and won the match to successfully retain the WWE Championship.

Result: Jinder Mahal (c) def. Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship