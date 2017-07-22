WWE News: Jinder Mahal possibly reveals his SummerSlam opponent

Jinder is aiming for big things at WWE Summerslam!

Jinder Mahal could face the biggest star of the last decade at SummerSlam!

What’s the story?

Current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who is due to face off against The Viper Randy Orton in the first Punjabi Prison match in ten years, recently spoke to USA Today's 'For the win' section about his upcoming match at Battleground this Sunday and also who he'd like to face at this years Summerslam at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn and he named none other than John Cena. But that wasn't all.

In case you didn’t know…

The self-proclaimed modern day Maharaja has held the title since May's Smackdown exclusive PPV Backlash when he shocked the world to beat Randy Orton and become the 50th ever WWE champion.

Since then he has been embroiled in a bitter feud with the former champion with both superstars getting personal involving each other's families.

After Jinder Mahal retained his title in their rematch at Money in the Bank thanks to interference from the Singh Brothers, Orton demanded a rematch from Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, he was granted this but only under the provision Jinder could choose the stipulation.

Jinder, whose idol was The Great Khali decided to bring back a match not seen in ten years, the Punjabi Prison match.

Whoever wins this brutal match will go on to have a main event title match at Summerslam.

The heart of the matter

On the Punjabi Prison match, Jinder had this to say.

'I would say it’s the most dangerous match in the history of WWE. I’ve seen Hell in a Cell, I’ve seen the Elimination Chamber, this trumps them all. This match is made for beasts and that is exactly what Randy and I have to become. I’m sure we won’t disappoint, we’re going to steal the show.'

But more interestingly Jinder went on to say that he would like to face off against sixteen-time world champion John Cena at Summerslam.

'He is this generation’s greatest, I am the future, I don’t think I’ve hit my prime, I need to establish myself. Beating someone of the caliber of John Cena at an event like SummerSlam would be awesome.

As reported in our exclusive story, WWE does indeed plan on having Cena and Mahal go up against each other in the marquee SmackDown match for the PPV.

John Cena recently returned from a hiatus and is due to face another anti-American in Rusev in a flag match at Battleground, if he defeats Rusev, Cena may set his sights on the current WWE champion Jinder Mahal who has been very critical of the American fanbase since entering the main event scene.

If Jinder wants to prove himself as the top dog on Smackdown Live then who better to face off against at the biggest PPV of the summer than the face that has run the place for the last twelve years.

Whats next?

There is still this Sundays Battleground PPV to come before the card starts to become clearer for WWE Summerslam in August, if Jinder Mahal can become victorious in the Punjabi Prison match against Orton then he could find himself in a marquee match in what has been an unlikely turnaround in his career.

Should Cena be victorious, expect to see him challenge Jinder Mahal to defend the honor of the USA and aim to become the first ever seventeen-time world champion.

Authors take

Although Jinder Mahal's rise to the main event has been quick and unexpected, if WWE are fully behind this push they would be wise to have Jinder Mahal retain at Battleground and go up against John Cena. If you want to legitimize a new main eventer they need to have a program with John Cena.

Though I wouldn't expect Jinder Mahal to come out on top if he does face Cena at Summerslam, he will have the opportunity to prove to the WWE Universe that he belongs in the main event. He has a great look, a potentially huge fanbase and fans have been crying out for new stars for years so it would be great to see him become a top heel and fill a much needed role on the roster.