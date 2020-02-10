Joey Ryan debuts new gimmick at most recent Impact Wrestling TV tapings

"King of Sleaze" Joey Ryan... or at least, he WAS.

Sportskeeda takes a lot of pride in being a family-friendly publication. Which means we haven't provided a lot of coverage of Impact Wrestling star and Indie Darling™ Joey Ryan. Well, based on reports coming out of Las Vegas, NV, and the most recent Impact TV taping, Mr. Ryan has made our jobs a little easier.

Ryan has been well-known in the wrestling world for his "King of Sleaze" gimmick, resembling that of an adult film star, for lack of a better term. I'm not really going to go into detail on that because, well, read the first paragraph. What I will say is that his new in-ring persona is the exact opposite of that.

Looks like @JoeyRyanOnline is debuting a new Right To Censor inspired gimmick at the Impact tapings in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/SVHr578dNw — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) February 10, 2020

SoCal UNCENSORED posted the following photos on Twitter last night (h/t to Wrestletalk for the heads up), which shows Ryan wearing a long sleeved turtleneck sweater and khaki shorts (korts?). As the tweet mentioned, this harkens back to Stevie Richards' "Right To Censor" (aka "RTC") gimmick during the Attitude Era. The "#CancelCulture" hashtag in his graphics package suggest a more modern take on the gimmick, as well.

RTC was originally a spoof of the PTC, or Parents Television Council, an American conservative "watchdog" group that organized boycotts of companies that sponsor TV programs found inappropriate for children and offensive. If you know anything about late 1990s WWE/F, you can imagine they were a frequent target of the group's ire.

No word on if this new gimmick will stick or if it was just a one-off gag by Ryan. We'll have to wait until the episode airs to find out.