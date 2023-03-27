John Cena reacts to his spot on the WWE WrestleMania 39 card

Following WWE's announcement last week that John Cena will open Night One of WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory, the iconic star has had his say on beginning the huge event.

After being confronted by Theory on RAW earlier this month, the 16-time World Time Champion begrudgingly accepted the 25-year-old's challenge to face him for the US title at WrestleMania.

Earlier today, John Cena took to social media as he likened his current match to his first Mania title win in 2004, where he opened the show and won the United States Championship against The Big Show.

"First match, #WrestleMania 20, @TheGarden. First match, #WrestleMania 39, @SoFiStadium. Then. NOW. Forever," tweeted Cena.

While he may be opening the show, the Leader of the Cenation is no stranger to being in the main event on the Grandest Stage of Them All, having headlined the Show of Shows on five different occasions.

Current WWE Star praises John Cena

Despite no longer working as a full-time superstar, Cena still has a lot of respect from the many performers that fill the company's locker room today.

During a recent interview with Catch Club, RAW star Johnny Gargano praised Cena for his work over the years, stating that he is the perfect WWE Superstar.

"John Cena, for my money, is the prototype of our industry. The way he treats people, his work ethic, it’s so inspirational. It’s what we all strive to be. We all want to be like John Cena because he is basically the prototype of the perfect WWE Superstar, in and out of the ring." (H/T EWrestling News)

This Saturday will be Cena's first one-on-one singles match since he lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 for the Universal Championship.

