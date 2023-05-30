John Cena and 3 other stars who used WWE moves in Hollywood films

John Cena has been regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, not to mention the number of championships he captured throughout his career. Over the years, his performances – cutting promos or battling it out inside the squared circle - have helped him grow as he now utilizes it in Hollywood.

His career may already be leaning toward the silver screen, but Cena does not forget where he came from, as he can sometimes be seen performing his signature moves in films.

It’s not just him who does this, as several WWE Superstars who have broken through Tinseltown have done the same thing in a flick they’ve been a part of.

#4 John Cena (Fred: The Movie and Fast X)

As mentioned, the 16-time world champion has been a part of and starred in several films. However, there are only a handful of movies where he delivered his wrestling moves, including the 2010 flick Fred: The Movie.

John Cena’s iconic “you can’t see me” catchphrase/taunt was put into good use here as he played the role of Fred’s (played by Lucas Cruikshank) imaginary father, Dad Figglehorn, who occasionally shows up whenever he gives the protagonist some advice.

There was a part in the film where John Cena would deliver an Attitude Adjustment to his son that got him so hyped.

John Cena would also perform his finisher in Fast & Furious' 10th main film installment, Fast X. This film iteration of his AA was pretty much exaggerated, to say the least, as the baddie that received it was sent crashing down through several floors.

#3 Batista (The Man with the Iron Fists)

Playing Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is, without a doubt, Batista’s most recognizable role. However, before playing such a memorable film character, he once played a villain in the 2012 film – The Man in the Iron Fists.

He is one of the main bad guys in the movie known as Brass Body, a mercenary who can turn his body into metal.

In a scene where he and the character X-Blade cross paths, Batista goes on to catch one of his attackers and delivers a sick Batista Bomb that instantly eliminates the poor fellow. It certainly made the move a deadly one.

#2 Kurt Angle (Pro Wrestlers vs. Zombies)

Deemed as a sports action horror flick, 2013’s Pro Wrestlers vs. Zombies featured wrestling greats like Jim Duggan, Roddy Piper, and Matt Hardy. Kurt Angle is also part of it, whereas John Cena, too performed his signature moves in the film.

As the title suggests, the pro wrestlers are at war with a zombie horde, and what better way to fight them than to put their in-ring arsenal to good use?

As for the former Olympian, he used a couple of his signature moves in this Kickstarter-funded project. One was when he used an Angle Lock on one of the undead, which led to its leg getting torn off. He then proceeded to squash another brain eater using his Angle Slam.

No zombies were harmed during the filming of this flick, as it was revealed that most of the undead were also professional wrestlers making Angle and the rest of the superstars at ease while performing their moves on them.

#1 The WCW roster (Ready to Rumble)

The buddy comedy sports movie Ready to Rumble was released in 2000. Where it featured actor and pro wrestler David Arquette. Alongside Arquette are some of the big names in the now-defunct promotion of World Championship Wrestling as it was based on the wrestling company.

Since it was filled to the brim with WCW’s top stars, it’s apparent that they showcase their moves in the film. Some of these signature moves include Sid Vicious’ Powerbomb, Goldberg’s out-of-this-world Jackhammer spot, and Diamond Dallas Page’s (who plays a villain in this film) Diamond Cutter.

Here’s a bit of trivia about this film. Technically, Ready to Rumble is John Cena’s debut film, though he only played an extra. He can be seen during the film’s gym scene.

