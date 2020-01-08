John Cena and Justin Bieber take hilarious shots at each other on social media

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

John Cena and Justin Bieber

John Cena hasn't wrestled on television in a year now. It's crazy to think that in all of 2019, he wrestled just one match - and that was done to put over Finn Balor. It's no surprise that his WWE career is significantly winding down and it appears as though he's beginning to make as many appearances as The Undertaker per year.

With that said, if you follow his social media, he still has a great way of keeping fans entertained, and this time around, he traded some light shots with Justin Bieber on Twitter and Instagram.

Bieber, who recently released his latest single "Yummy", went on a photoshopping spree, using an image of himself falling off a unicycle. One of these images was photoshopped with a WWE ring where he looks like he's hilariously splashing on Cena. You can see the post from Instagram below:

John Cena responded to him on Twitter, taking a light shot at him falling off his unicycle and then congratulating him on his new single.

There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the new single! @JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/nnZsULcUjj — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 7, 2020

If you follow John Cena across different social media platforms, you know that his Twitter and Instagram are used for different reasons altogether.

His Instagram always features him posting images without any explanation, either being out-of-context or in-context if you're in on the joke. Following his Tweet, he took to Instagram to photoshop his face with Justin Bieber's - looking defeated after losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 28.

It was a good bit of free promotion for Justin Bieber without a doubt!