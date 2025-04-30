John Cena could become a double champion before retiring from WWE

John Cena may consider adding another title to his decorated career before he retires from WWE. The Undisputed Champion may look to escalate his reign of terror by pursuing more gold, and that's the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Cena wouldn't even have to look for a partner, as he already has one superstar willing to be his ally, R-Truth. The 53-year-old veteran interacted with John Cena last week on SmackDown backstage and congratulated him on his victory. However, Cena walked away without reacting. R-Truth said that the Last Real Champion can just call him if he needs him.

John Cena is already a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and could add a third title to his record by teaming up with Truth. At present, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (Street Profits) hold the titles on SmackDown. All Cena has to do is challenge the duo for the titles either on SmackDown or at a PLE after Backlash.

As for R-Truth, he won the RAW Tag Team Championships along with The Miz last year at WrestleMania 40. The duo, unfortunately, lost the gold within 79 days to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The Miz later betrayed R-Truth, and the 53-year-old hasn't been part of a significant storyline since.

Joining hands with John Cena will not only add another accomplishment to his career but also bring him back into a mainstream storyline. It remains to be seen whether the 17-time World Champion is interested in another tag team title run.

John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton

The Last Real Champion will defend his WWE Championship against his long-time rival, Randy Orton, next month at Backlash. The Viper is looking to win his 15th world title, but his record against Cena is inconsistent.

The two have clashed against each other in 21 singles matches, out of which Cena has won 13 while Orton has won in only 8 matches.

The duo's match at Backlash is billed as "One Last Time," but perhaps it won't be their final match this year. There is a chance that the contest at Backlash might not have a definite end, with the match ending in a disqualification and a rematch set for another PLE or Saturday Night's Main Event.

Since it's Cena's final year, he is expected to carry the title for some months before finally dropping the gold and retiring. So he will most likely walk away from St. Louis still the Last Real Champion.

