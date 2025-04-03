John Cena becomes new World Champion, Brock Lesnar F5s a legend on his RAW return - This week in WWE history (April 1-April 6)

WWE WrestleMania 41, live from the Sin City of Las Vegas, is just a few weeks away. As a result, the Stamford-based promotion is trying its best to generate hype for the upcoming event.

This week's episode of RAW saw John Cena make his final scheduled appearance before 'Mania. He got into a very heated promo battle with his WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes, which ended with the latter hitting him with a brutal Cross Rhodes.

With the WrestleMania season at its peak, fans are eager for more content related to The Show Of Shows. Sportskeeda provides a look back at five major matches, incidents, events, or moments in the company's history and gives readers a rundown of what happened.

This week's article will feature Cody Rhodes' triumphant return to the company, John Cena winning his first WWE Championship, Roman Reigns' conquest over the American Nightmare, and much more to take you on a nostalgia trip.

#5. John Cena won his first WWE Championship by defeating JBL at WrestleMania 21 on April 3, 2005

John Cena won his first WWE Championship against JBL (Images via WWE.com)

WWE WrestleMania 21 aired on April 3, 2005, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event saw Evolution's Batista rising to stardom as he finally stood up to Triple H, facing him for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While the event was filled with great matches and unforgettable moments, the moment it's much remembered for is John Cena's first championship victory.

At the event, John Cena faced the self-proclaimed Wrestling God, John Bradshaw Layfield, for his WWE Championship. The latter had one of the longest reigns of the 2000s, holding the title for 280 days before the Cenation leader ended his reign and started his rise to the top.

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin had his final WrestleMania match at WrestleMania 38 Night 1 on April 2, 2022

The 38th edition of the Entertainment spectacle WrestleMania featured one of the most memorable farewell matches ever. On the Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, The Texas Rattlesnake had his first match in 19 years against Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter had been calling out Austin for months leading up to the show. He was provoking the Texas Rattlesnake by mimicking his entrance and impersonating him at the Match 21, 2022 episode of RAW.

All the games ended when Stone Cold Steve Austin finally made his much-anticipated return to the ring at Mania 38 when he faced Kevin Owens. Austin finally got his final match in his hometown of Texas at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3 Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022

The American Nightmare made his iconic return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in the same stadium he had his last WrestleMania match six years ago. Cody's journey after leaving the company was challenging, but he won multiple titles worldwide and even started his own company.

The Prodigal Son finally came back home at WrestleMania 38 when he was revealed to be Seth "Freakin" Rollins' mystery opponent. Rhodes' entrance lit up the stadium by putting adrenaline in everyone's soul.

The two had a great match worthy of the grand stage they were wrestling at. Rhodes won over Seth Rollins, beginning his climb to the top of the business. Rhodes faced Rollins on two other occasions, finally ending their trilogy inside Hell in a Cell that same year.

#2 Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 on April 2, 2023

The company hosted WrestleMania 39 live at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The event featured great matches, including Brock Lesnar vs. Omos and Edge vs. Demon Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

The event also marked Cody's second WrestleMania match since his return at the event a year prior. Cody won the 2023 Royal Rumble and earned the chance to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Cody's dreams ended when, on the second night of WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns pinned him in the middle of the ring to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fans widely consider this as one of the greatest endings to WrestleMania.

#1 Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after eight years at RAW after WrestleMania 28 on April 2, 2012

The Beast returned after 8 years and attacked John Cena (Image via the company's website)

Every single fan in the American Airlines Arena was filled with shock when Brock Lesnar unexpectedly returned to WWE on RAW the night after WrestleMania 28. The Beast came out to confront John Cena, who was in the ring mourning his loss to The Rock the night prior.

The Beast made his shocking return to WWE by interrupting John Cena and offering him a handshake. Lesnar proceeded to hit Cena with an F-5 instead of shaking his hand.

After his return, Brock had a great career in the promotion. He won multiple world titles and ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at 'Mania. His return is widely considered one of the most important of the modern era.

