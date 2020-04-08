John Cena & Bray Wyatt got in touch with two-time champion after their Firefly Fun House match

Wyatt and Cena had an incredibly unique match at WrestleMania 36

Titus O'Neil's reaction to the match became viral, which is why Cena and Wyatt contacted him.

Cena and Wyatt had a unique match at WrestleMania 36

Former WWE Tag Team and 24/7 Champion Titus O’Neil has revealed that both Bray Wyatt and John Cena got in touch with him after their Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 was aired.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, O’Neil revealed that he got a lot of messages from a number of people after his reaction went viral – which included John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

“I honestly think we saw one of the greatest pieces of art that have ever been displayed in any form of entertainment. Hats off to John Cena and Bray Wyatt and the production crew and everyone else involved in the creative [process] of that.

“I have received tons of texts messages about my response too since, including John [Cena] and Bray [Wyatt] saying just how my reaction to it, you know, kind of sealed together something that the worked extremely hard to make sure that they delivered.”

O'Neil's viral reaction

The Firefly Fun House match was incredibly unique in its storytelling and the cinematic experience that it provided, dazzling the majority of the fans in the process. Titus O’Neil’s reaction, meanwhile, became viral as he was seen with his mouths gaping and left hand over his head following the conclusion of the match.