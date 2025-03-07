John Cena to bring back 7-foot monster to WWE as his bodyguard for WrestleMania 41 match? Looking at the possibility 

WWE Superstar John Cena has joined forces with The Rock and has sold his soul to him. After his Elimination Chamber win, he is now looking forward to headlining WrestleMania 41 and defeating Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed Champion.

Ad

While Cena is very strong, there is a chance he could recruit Omos to protect him until he reaches Las Vegas. The 7’3” monster is an underutilized superstar signed to the WWE. Making his last appearance in April 2024, the Nigerian wrestler made waves in Pro Wrestling NOAH after winning the GHC Tag Team Championship. However, he recently dropped his title and has left NOAH to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following his heel turn, John Cena immediately made a lot of enemies, including CM Punk. The Second City Saint unleashed a scathing verbal attack on the 16-time WWE Champion on this week’s episode of RAW. Considering that the Chicago native had no problems screwing over Drew McIntyre despite being injured, there’s no telling as to what a healthy Punk could do.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Thus, the Leader of Cenation could bring Omos back to WWE and use him as his bodyguard before and during WrestleMania 41. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation.

Ad

John Cena could ambush CM Punk on the orders of The Rock

CM Punk kicked off this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW by grabbing the mic as soon as he entered the arena. The Straight Edge Superstar fired shots at Seth Rollins for costing him the Elimination Chamber match and called John Cena out for selling out while preaching the motto of ‘Never Give Up’ for over two decades.

Ad

Notably, The Second City Saint also criticized The Rock, calling him a bald fraud who thought he was more important than other WWE Superstars. CM Punk also said that The Final Boss’s position as a member of TKO Group Holding’s Board of Directors didn’t give him immunity from his criticism.

Expand Tweet

This could easily land the former three-time World Heavyweight Champion in trouble, especially when The Rock had Cody Rhodes destroyed for badmouthing him and refusing to sell his soul at the end of the Elimination Chamber. Thus, The Final Boss could order John Cena to go after CM Punk and attack him. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for Cena and Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback