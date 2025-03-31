John Cena to catch Cody Rhodes off-guard on WWE RAW tonight? Chances explored

John Cena could catch Cody Rhodes off-guard on Monday Night RAW tonight. This will be Cena's third appearance since the Elimination Chamber, when he shockingly turned heel.

Ad

The last time both superstars had a war of words, John Cena walked out on the WWE Undisputed Champion. This week, the number one contender could pull off something similar, only to attack Rhodes eventually.

Ad

Trending

On RAW, both superstars will come face-to-face again in the ring. The 16-time World Champion could walk away in the middle of Rhodes' promo. The American Nightmare could turn his back, thinking Cena would avoid confrontation and retreat. That's when Cena could enter the ring and attack Cody Rhodes, making his intentions clear for WrestleMania 41.

If this happens tonight on RAW, it will be the first time Cena has gotten physical with Rhodes since his match at Elimination Chamber. The Face That Runs The Place is not just chasing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, but is chasing history.

Ad

If he wins at the Showcase of the Immortals, he will become the superstar with the most world championship wins in WWE history. A victory would make him a world champion for the 17th time, overtaking Ric Flair's 16 title reigns.

Charlotte Flair hits back at John Cena over recent claims

Ric Flair's daughter has hit back at Cena for his promises made last week on Monday Night RAW. Last week, John Cena revealed he plans on erasing Ric Flair's name from the history books by winning his 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

In an interview, Charlotte Flair recently replied to his claims. The Queen revealed she wants to break her dad's record, and if Cena breaks it, then she would break his records and become the greatest.

“You can’t erase history. History is facts. And if you erase my dad, you erase me. It’s not possible to erase the last name Flair. I plan on breaking my dad’s record; that’s something I want to do and will do. But if John is the first to break it, then I will break John’s record.”

Ad

Charlotte Flair is currently on 15 world championships, with John Cena one ahead of her on 16. Both superstars have their respective championship matches at WrestleMania 41. Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship, and John Cena will most likely main-event Night Two of the show against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback