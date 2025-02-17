John Cena not challenging Cody Rhodes for the title at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is the heavy favorite to win the 2025 Elimination Chamber and main event WrestleMania 41 with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, a recent update about his schedule on the Road to 'Mania may have been a clue that it might not happen.

John Cena kicked off his WWE farewell tour by appearing on RAW's Netflix debut to announce he entering this year's Royal Rumble in hopes of winning his 17th Championship. Unfortunately, he failed to do so and immediately declared himself for the Elimination Chamber in another effort at headlining WrestleMania 41. From the looks of it, The Cenation Leader's lack of appearance following the Premium Live Event might indicate he won't be fighting Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship.

WWE announced that John Cena will mainly appear on RAW next month during the European tour. He will be present for the Belgium show on March 17, the Scotland episode on the 24, and finally on England's stop on March 31. Since Cody Rhodes is SmackDown's Undisputed Champion, the schedule might indicate that The Cenation Leader won't win the Chamber.

This year's Chamber matches are stacked with talent, and another likely favorite to win the match is CM Punk, who has also built the foundation of a potential Cody Rhodes feud over the past few months. Also, Punk being on the Friday show is not entirely new, as he has visited there in the past to get involved in The Bloodline's business per the request of Paul Heyman.

Who might be John Cena's WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent?

One feud that has been rumored to take place for John Cena for the past few years now is Logan Paul. It was initially reported that both men were supposed to face at WrestleMania 39, but plans fell through and The Cenation Leader faced Austin Theory instead. Still, The Maverick didn't stop calling out Cena.

In September 2024, WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass reported that John vs. Logan is being discussed for WrestleMania 41, with both men interested in working with each other as well. It was also mentioned that the Triple H-led creative team was also on board for the match.

However, as per WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, reports have been updated that some higher-ups aren't fans of The Maverick being The Cenation Leader's final WrestleMania opponent.

It will be interesting to see who will be John Cena's eventual WrestleMania 41 opponent.

