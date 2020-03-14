John Cena comments on performing without the WWE Universe on tonight's SmackDown

John Cena

Due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, WWE has taken strict measures to ensure that its fans and talents can be as safe as possible. This is why SmackDown is taking place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida without any live attendance instead of the proposed venue in Detroit, Michigan.

WWE Superstar John Cena is scheduled to make an appearance tonight on the Blue brand where he will most likely talk about his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. But, before that, the 16-time World Champion in an exclusive interview, commented on how it would feel to do a show in an empty stadium without the WWE Universe in attendance.

What were Cena's comments?

John Cena said that it would feel weird to perform for the first time without the WWE Universe. The Leader of the Cenation emphasized how he always says that the WWE Universe is the biggest Superstar and without them, there would be no WWE and also added that he would be performing tonight as a 'rookie' instead of a Superstar.

EXCLUSIVE: @JohnCena prepares to return to the blue brand and comments on how weird it will be to do a show without the WWE Universe. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wa91hwmPLS — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020

Cena also commented on how weird it felt when he walked out to the ring to see that there were empty seats and that no one would be sitting on them tonight.

What's going to be really weird is when the rubber hits the road, we do this thing with no one. But I like that. Growth comes from the uncomfortable and here I am saying that I'm deficient of this, I'm not good at this. I'm good when there's people there, to yell and to interact and to have fun there. That's my strength.

Cena added that when he's stripped off that strength, it makes him weak but he will not be shying away from it. The alternative would be to not perform but he wants to perform and that is why he will show up tonight.