John Cena drops hints at engagement with current girlfriend

John Cena has been constantly dropping hints on his social media accounts that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh. Rumors suggest that the to have been engaged to be married and the 16-time WWE champion has been adding fuel with his recent posts.

Lords of Pain reports that a fan saw Shay walking around with 'a pretty big ring' on her finger at the Belmont Park in San Diego, California over the weekend. They have also reported that Cena's recent Instagram post sare highly likely to be related to the engagement.

Cena is set to make a return to WWE later this month. It has already been announced that the former WWE Champion will be on SmackDown on the 28th – right after the Saudi Arabain pay-per-view.

Reports suggest that Cena will be invovled in a match at WrestleMania this year as it is in in Tampa. He has already made it clear that he wants to be a part of the PPV and also said that he will be free at that time as his shooting schedule would be over.

Early reports suggest he will be facing Elias at the show of shows. He was invovled in a segment with Elias at WrestleMania 35 as well and it saw the return of Doctor of Thuganomics.