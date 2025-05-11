John Cena to end 6-foot-2 WWE legend’s in-ring career at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025? Exploring the possibility 

At Backlash 2025, John Cena proved once again why he is the Last Real Champion. Now, he will be looking ahead to Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. His opponent is yet to be decided, but could he potentially end the career of a 6-foot-2 WWE legend at the event?

The answer to this question is quite possibly yes, especially when considering what happened following Backlash 2025. After all, the 6-foot-2 WWE legend is R-Truth, who was unfortunately on the receiving end of an Attitude Adjustment at the Backlash post-show press conference.

R-Truth played a huge role in the main event, as he prevented Randy Orton from hitting John Cena with a Punt Kick. Truth received an RKO for his actions, but this also gave Cena enough time to recover, hit Orton with a low blow, and then the title, before picking up the win.

Following the match, at the post-show press conference, Truth tried to speak with John Cena. He mentioned how proud he is of him even if the WWE Universe tells him he "sucks" or "can't wrestle." This triggered Cena, who then hit him with an AA. With that in mind, and not satisfied with the punishment he doled out, the 48-year-old could demand a match against Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he could look to destroy him and end his career.

At the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation. Only time will tell if WWE books a match between Cena and Truth in Tampa, Florida.

John Cena demanded more "competition" after Backlash 2025

After defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2025, John Cena delivered a message in the ring. He took the mic and made it clear that what he wants is "competition."

Since starting his retirement tour, Cena has stepped into the ring with several talented superstars. From the 30 men he had to contend with at the Royal Rumble 2025 to WrestleMania 41, where he won the Undisputed WWE Title from Cody Rhodes.

It's safe to say he has faced the best "competition" WWE has to offer. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what Triple H and Co. throw at him next.

