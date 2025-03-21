John Cena to end WWE Hall of Famer's 16-year-old career? Exploring the chances

John Cena could soon end a WWE Hall of Famer's 16-year career. The 16-time World Champion is on his farewell tour, which is expected to culminate at the end of 2025. As Cena is on the verge of ending his career, he could end another Hall of Famer's career. That Hall of Famer could be Goldberg.

Recently, the former WCW World Champion appeared on Ariel Helwani's podcast. During the interview, he was asked which superstar he would like to face in his final match. The legend claimed John Cena as one of the superstars on his wishlist.

“I never got a chance to get my hand around Cena’s throat. That might have been cool. There’s a lot of people that I would have loved to have faced back in the day. The fact is, you look at what does that do for the business now? A lot of people don’t even remember me that watch wrestling right now."

With Goldberg set to wrestle the final match of his career, WWE could pit him against The Franchise Player. Both superstars are trendsetters of their generations who never faced each other.

With Cena's sights set on Rhodes for now, this rivalry could start after WrestleMania 41. Given the stature of both superstars, it would not matter if it is for a title or not.

Wrestling legend has a major issue with John Cena's heel turn

John Cena's heel turn is one of the greatest in the industry's history. Many fans and legends have been left impressed by the turn and the way it happened, apart from one wrestling legend.

Speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer claims he didn't understand the need to have The Rock in the mix. He understood the explanation Cena gave on RAW, but is still not sure if The Rock was needed in this story.

"Why did he hook up with The Rock? I also don't care about The Rock right now. I only care about John Cena and his turn, but he answered all the questions I had, but why go to The Rock? I get it why he did it, but I was just happy with that response because if you remember, Rock wanted Cody, did John Cena address selling out? Not really."

Cena will now face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Since Elimination Chamber, we haven't heard anything about The Rock showing up. It will be interesting to see if this story continues with or without him.

