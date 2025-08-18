John Cena to extend Farewell Tour until WrestleMania 42 due to one reason? Exploring potential hint

John Cena's recent babyface turn, followed by a generational Street Fight against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam earlier this month, may change his thoughts about retiring from WWE at the end of the year, especially considering the immense goodwill he has earned over the years, coupled with the fact that fans are desperate for 'Super Cena' to have an extended run.

His heel turn was a bold move, and while the follow-up on that may have been a bit disappointing, fans have been cutting John Cena a lot of slack now that he's back to being a babyface. Ironically, the same fans still cheering wildly for The Cenation Leader while he was a heel did contribute to his heel run not reaching the heights it could have, but with a bit too few dates left on his Farewell Tour, it was always going to be a risk.

WWE and John Cena claim to listen to the fans, and given how much the WWE Universe continues to clamour for the Last Real Champion, they have the opportunity to do something special for the fans while also making a ton of money. TKO sure wouldn't mind going back on their word, and to be perfectly honest, listening to fans to delay The Greatest of All Time's retirement isn't exactly a bad occasion to go back on one's word either. Cena himself has admitted that his babyface turn and match with Cody Rhodes have reignited the fire within.

Given the sheer number of stories yet to be told and the potential that can be explored as regards with the conflicts and alliances, extending Cena's retirement tour till Wrestlemania 42 would be a viable extension, if the 17-time World Champion's schedule and commitments would allow him to do so.

While John Cena has insisted repeatedly that he will be officially done and retired by the end of 2025, if WWE can craft a compelling narrative arc that essentially forces the Mr. Never Give Up to avenge for acts and atrocities committed against him, fans would buy into it headfirst.

This may be one occasion where WWE and John Cena "going back on their word" couldn't possibly backfire

Given how WWE has recently been playing with the line between kayfabe and reality, the justification for Cena staying on until 'Mania, if one is even needed, could feed right into how it was the character - precisely the heel character looking to leave with the WWE Championship - that wanted to do so. Having lost the title, he can't do so anymore, and the fans' love has overwhelmed him and convinced him to repay that with one final gift.

SummerSlam 2025 clearly demonstrated that physically, John Cena can still go and then some, as he delivered one of the best matches of his entire career at The Biggest Party of The Summer. There is potential, there is demand, and there is certainly capability; all that is needed here is intent, planning, and execution.

When it comes to The Greatest of All Time, that will hopefully not be too much to ask for.

