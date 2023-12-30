John Cena to face 18-year veteran for the first time ever as his retirement match at WWE WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. If you ask the on-air staff of World Wrestling Entertainment, The Cenation Leader is the actual GOAT of the Stamford-based promotion. Given his incredible 20+ year career, there is credence to that claim.

Unfortunately, his career is inevitably going to end. Judging by Cena's promos, that time is coming sooner than many fans hope. There is a chance that whenever his next bout is, it may very well be his last. Some even think his retirement match could come in just a handful of months.

The WWE legend's last bout could end up taking place at WrestleMania 40. At the very least, he may bill it as such if he cannot win. Cena expressed frustration over being unable to get a victory, so playing it up leading into WrestleMania would make sense. A perfect opponent for him could be the unbeatable Gunther.

This match makes sense for several reasons. First and foremost, Gunther is a top heel who has been dominating WWE. A clash between the two stars is a dream feud. Given that Gunther is an experienced 18-year veteran, they would surely have chemistry.

Additionally, Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. That is one of very few titles John Cena has never held. A Career vs. Championship Match at The Grandest Stage of Them All could be possible provided Gunther does not wrestle Brock Lesnar instead.

Lastly, Cena has emphasized his losing streak. Who better to face than someone with an unbeaten winning streak? The contrast is intriguing.

John Cena could target a different WWE powerhouse

While a match with Gunther at WrestleMania 40 would certainly be thrilling, John Cena may instead want to focus on somebody other than the Imperium leader. Instead, he may keep his focus on a member of The Bloodline.

More specifically, it could potentially be Solo Sikoa who battles John Cena at WrestleMania 40. This makes sense, as Solo was Cena's most recent opponent in WWE and the match ended in shocking fashion.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline absolutely dominated the 16-time World Champion, hitting Cena with numerous Samoan Spikes. When the match was all said and done, Solo stood tall and Cena barely managed to walk out of the arena on his own two feet.

That exciting bout took place at Crown Jewel 2023 around two months ago. While Cena's voice and throat has seemingly recovered, it is unclear if his ego has. John could return to get revenge on Solo and attempt to finally win a match after years of singles defeat.

