John Cena to Face Another Ghost of His Past at WWE Crown Jewel After Brock Lesnar Match? Potential Explored

John Cena's farewell tour has become a nostalgic gauntlet, as he has been confronting the ghosts of his past. First it was Randy Orton, followed by CM Punk, and now it's Brock Lesnar. The WWE legend revisiting his old feuds against his former rivals has transported fans back in time. Cena is expected to face Lesnar at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris.Rumors have been swirling that another familiar foe from his past could emerge to challenge The Cenation Leader. AJ Styles may face John Cena in a marquee match at WWE Crown Jewel. The two superstars share a storied history where they battled in a series of matches during 2016-17. One final match between the two icons would serve as a nostalgic capstone to their phenomenal rivalry.WWE is set to host Crown Jewel this year in Perth, Australia, and it is poised to be a major show. The event's high-profile status makes it the perfect stage for a marquee match like Cena vs. Styles. It has the potential to draw an international crowd and create a thunderous buzz. WWE can build it as &quot;the final chapter&quot; of their rivalry with both superstars in the twilight of their careers.Ever since John Cena kicked off his farewell tour, fans have been clamoring to see him feud with AJ Styles one last time. With only a handful of his appearances left, Crown Jewel serves as the perfect stage for WWE to book this match. Cena's farewell tour has mostly been about sweeping fans in nostalgia and giving them memorable feuds that will be etched in their hearts.Therefore, a match between The Cenation Leader and The Phenomenal One would be a tantalizing prospect. However, it is currently speculation, and only time will tell whether Triple H steers in this direction for Crown Jewel.John Cena to put a top star over in his retirement match?John Cena has had a legendary career in WWE with a list of accolades to his name. However, the 48-year-old has been seen putting over stars in the past few years. He did the same at SummerSlam 2025 by handing the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes after his loss and raising Rhodes' hand, acknowledging him.There is a good possibility that Cena could put Gunther over in his retirement match. WWE has been establishing the 37-year-old as a top star of the current generation. Therefore, The Cenation Leader could decide to share the ring with The Ring General in his final match.John Cena could give Gunther one of the biggest moments of his career by having the latter defeat him. Following that, he could endorse the former World Heavyweight Champion by raising his hand. Retiring a legend like Cena will truly be one of the biggest moments for any superstar.The Franchise Player has been trying to give back to this company now that he is nearing the end of his wrestling career. Hence, there is a high chance of him putting over Gunther in his final match. Only time will tell who becomes John Cena's final opponent.