John Cena to face his worst nightmare in a double retirement match this year? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena has been nearing the end of his career, with only seven to eight dates remaining on his retirement tour. The Leader of Cenation is supposed to kick off a rivalry against Brock Lesnar, who attacked him at SummerSlam 2025. However, the Beast Incarnate may not be Cena's final opponent; instead, he would face his worst nightmare in a double retirement match.

Ad

There have been rumblings about several top stars being John Cena's final opponent. In a shocking twist, The Rock may return near WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event and punish the Last Real Champion for turning babyface again and blaming him for his heel turn.

This would lead to a double retirement bout between the Final Boss and Cena, where the two would put on a third and final bout in their iconic feud and conclude their WWE careers together, marking one of the most memorable retirement contests in history.

Ad

Trending

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

WWE SmackDown would be iconic for John Cena

The Leader of Cenation is advertised for the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown from Chicago. According to a new report by WrestleVotes on X\Twitter, this may be Cena's final appearance on the blue brand as an active performing superstar, as he is running out of dates.

Ad

"We’re told some within WWE are quietly expecting tomorrow night to be John Cena’s final SmackDown. According to a source, with only seven remaining dates left and just two yet to be announced, it’s unlikely another will be a SmackDown event, meaning Cena will have debuted and ended his run on the blue brand in the very same building, Chicago’s Allstate Arena," wrote WrestleVotes.

Ad

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes We’re told some within WWE are quietly expecting tomorrow night to be John Cena’s final SmackDown. According to a source, with only seven remaining dates left—and just two yet to be announced—it’s unlikely another will be a SmackDown event, meaning Cena will have debuted and

It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H may have for Cena's final match earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More