John Cena was fired from his first job due to this reason

John Cena is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The 16-time World Champion has enthralled WWE fans with some spectacular performances over the last two decades. However, not many know that the former face of the company was fired from his first job.

Before making a name for himself in the sports entertainment business, the Doctor of Thuganomics did several odd jobs to earn a livelihood. After graduating at the age of 19, Mr. Hustle Loyalty & Respect worked as a limousine driver.

However, he was soon fired from his job. Cena admitted during an interview that working as a limo driver was a humbling experience for him.

He further went on to reveal that he was let go in just two weeks because he had a very bad sense of direction due to growing up in a small town, which resulted in customers often getting late for their flights.

"I was a limo driver before GPS systems and I did not being a small-town boy, did not know my way around. I thought it was gonna be easy working in a car all day but every pickup was late and every customer was dissatisfied". [H/T: Essentially Sports

Following that, the former face of the company worked as a gym trainer before trying his hand at competitive bodybuilding.

What is next for John Cena in WWE?

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE have announced that John Cena will appear on the March 6th episode of #WWERAW in Boston WWE have announced that John Cena will appear on the March 6th episode of #WWERAW in Boston 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/6QIVRQLcq6

John Cena's last appearance came on the final SmackDown in 2022, where he joined forces with Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline duo of Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

While fans expected Big Match John to make a surprise entry in the Royal Rumble match, that didn't come to fruition. However, WWE has now announced that the former champion will be making a spectacular return to the promotion on the March 6th, 2023, edition of RAW.

Fans can expect WWE's creative team to tease a WrestleMania match for Cena upon his return to the red brand next month. The former United States Champion could set his sights on the current one, Austin Theory, and challenge him to a match at The Show of Shows.

However, if WWE chooses a different path than "John Cena putting over up-and-coming Superstars," it won't be surprising if the promotion books a dream match between Mr. Hustle Loyalty & Respect and Stone Cold Steve Austin at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Are you excited about John Cena's return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes