John Cena to give Randy Orton a taste of his own medicine in a shocking moment at Backlash? Exploring the possibility 

Last Friday, it was confirmed that John Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025. The Leader of the Cenation is all set to renew his legendary rivalry with Randy Orton. Fans are excited, but could Cena disappoint everyone by giving The Viper a taste of his own medicine in a shocking moment?

John Cena could look to recreate history in St. Louis, Missouri. Cena and Orton have one of the most iconic rivalries in WWE history, having gone head-to-head a total of 22 times on TV. One of their most epic matches was at No Way Out 2008, and it is a moment from this bout that Cena could look to recreate.

John Cena and Randy Orton's match at No Way Out 2008 was a brutal one. At the time, The Legend Killer was the World Heavyweight Champion and one of the top heels in the company. Both superstars gave it their all, but towards the end of the match, it seemed as if Cena would come out on top. Looking to retain his title, Orton slapped the referee, forcing a disqualification.

This exact moment could be repeated at Backlash 2025, only this time, the tables would be turned.

It certainly would be an anticlimactic end to what would be the renewal of perhaps a lengthy rivalry. However, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation.

Randy Orton got the better of John Cena for the second time in a row

Randy Orton has been locked onto John Cena ever since WrestleMania 41 concluded. On the RAW after WrestleMania, The Viper struck when Cena was least expecting it, laying him out with an RKO.

A few days later on SmackDown, Cena and Orton met face-to-face. They went back and forth for a while before confirming that they would face each other at Backlash. However, before the segment ended, Cena tried to get the better of Orton.

He threw the Undisputed WWE Championship at him and proceeded to beat him down. At first, it looked like Cena would stand tall, but The Viper quickly recovered, and much like on Monday, he ended up laying out his rival for the second time in a row with an RKO.

It will be interesting to see how their match in St. Louis ends. Will it be the Last Real Champion or The Apex Predator who prevails? Only time will tell.

