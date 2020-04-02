John Cena gives his honest opinion on Roman Reigns as his WWE successor

John Cena discussed the current WWE roster with Corey Graves

He believes WWE needs a frontman to lead this generation

Roman Reigns and John Cena

John Cena opened up on a variety of WWE topics on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, including how Roman Reigns is doing an “extremely good job” at being the company’s main Superstar.

In the past 30 years, Superstars including Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, The Rock and John Cena have been credited as being the top Superstar of their era in WWE, and many people view Reigns as Cena’s successor in that role.

The 16-time World Champion told Graves that, although WWE has built the current generation around several Superstars instead of just one person, he believes somebody like Reigns needs to lead the way and be the No.1 guy in the company.

“Maybe Roman is flirting with that territory but it’s not like… Actually, Roman does an extremely good job at it, but we need something like that. We need a frontman to push forward and that’s where the era will get defined.”

Roman Reigns and John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns confirmed in an Instagram video earlier this week that his advertised match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 will not take place. Instead, WWE has chosen a different opponent for the Universal Champion (spoilers here) but the matter has not yet been addressed on television.

As you can see above, Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy and Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri have previewed this weekend’s event with a rundown of the latest news and matches, including John Cena’s return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

