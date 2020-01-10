John Cena gives his honest opinion on Vince McMahon

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

John Cena and Vince McMahon

No matter how big a movie star John Cena goes on to become in the future, he will be best remembered for his time in WWE. The 16-time champion was a favourite of Vince McMahon and why not? He was over with the WWE Universe for a long time and was the face of the company as well.

The former WWE Champion recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his upcoming movie, Dolittle when the topic of him not being the in the WWE came up. Cena spoke about how he is still a part of the WWE family and also teased a match at WrestleMania 36.

He then spoke about how Vince McMahon tells him what to do and how he adds his own spin to it when Jimmy Kimmel asked him if he still sees the WWE chairman as his boss. Cena said:

He is so much more than that to me. He is a friend, a father figure, a mentor, a trusting resource, he's filled with wisdom and above all else, I still do think of him as my boss. He's really had a tremendous impact on my life.

There is no denying that Cena still can pull the crowd for shows and Vince McMahon will take him back in a second.